ETV Bharat / bharat

UPSC Postpones Engineering Services Exam 2025 After Change In Railways Officers Recruitment Scheme

Candidates stand in queues to appear for UPSC exam at an examination center - File Image ( IANS )

New Delhi: The UPSC on Friday postponed the Engineering Services Examination-2025 to give sufficient time to the aspirants for preparation, following a change in the scheme for the recruitment of Indian Railway Management Service officers, according to an official statement.

The decision came after the government decided that the recruitment to the IRMS would be made through both the Civil Services Examinations and the ESE.

In order to give sufficient time to the aspirants of ESE-2025 to prepare for the examination, the Commission has decided to postpone the ESE (Preliminary) and ESE (Main) Exam, 2025, said the statement issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

"The ESE (Preliminary) 2025 and ESE (Main) 2025 will now be held on 8th June 2025 and 10th August 2025, respectively," it added.

As per the UPSC's annual programme of examination, 2025, the notification for the ESE-2025 was issued on September 18, 2024, with the last date of receipt of applications being October 8, 2024.

The ESE Preliminary/Stage-I test was scheduled to be held by the UPSC on February 9, 2025, in accordance with the rules published by the Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications.

Meanwhile, the government has decided that the recruitment to the IRMS will be made through both the Civil Services Examinations (for Traffic, Accounts and Personnel sub-cadres) and ESE (for Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Signal & Telecommunication and Stores sub-cadres), the statement said.

The Ministry of Railways has also notified the Indian Railway Management Service (Amendment) Rules, 2024 on October 9, 2024, it said.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in 2019 approved the unification of eight Group A services of the railways into a central service -- the IRMS.