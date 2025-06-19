ETV Bharat / bharat

UPSC Launches 'Pratibha Setu' To Connect Top Talent With Employers Including Private Sector

A strategic initiative that allows verified employers, including central government and private organisations, to connect with top talent from India's most competitive examinations.

UPSC Launches 'Pratibha Setu' To Connect Top Talent With Employers Including Private Sector
Represenatioanl Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : June 19, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched a strategic initiative that allows verified employers, including central government and private organisations, to connect with top talent from India's most competitive examinations, officials said on Thursday. UPSC's 'Pratibha Setu', which was earlier known as Public Disclosure Scheme (PDS), provides access to the details of non-recommended willing candidates who cleared all stages of exams conducted by it but didn't make it to the final merit list, they said.

This provides a platform for employers to select non-recommended willing candidates who are almost as meritorious as the recommended candidates, while providing a second gateway for the UPSC aspirants to shine beyond the examination, the commission said in an official note. Earlier, the list of non-recommended willing candidates of the selected examinations -- candidates who qualify the written examinations but are not recommended after the interview -- was released under the Public Disclosure Scheme on its website.

Now, the commission provides login IDs to the organisation for the voluntary selection/recruitment of non-recommended candidates. Further, the private organisations can also register through their own using the commission's portal, it said. Under this initiative, a soft biodata of the candidates, including their educational qualifications and contact details, will also be accessible.

The resource carries a data bank of more than 10,000 willing candidates who cleared all stages of the UPSC exams but did not make it to the final merit list, according to the UPSC. Lakhs of students apply for different government job recruitment examinations conducted by the commission.

The public disclosure scheme has been in force since August 20, 2018. The commission first used this scheme to disclose the list of candidates for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2017. However, the PDS has now been renamed as UPSC 'Pratibha Setu'.

Non-recommended willing candidates of civil services examination, and the examinations for the Indian Forest Service, Central Armed Police Forces, Engineering Services, Combined Geo-Scientist, Combined Defence Services, Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service examination and Combined Medical Services are included in the scheme, the UPSC said.

