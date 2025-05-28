ETV Bharat / bharat

UPSC Launches New Online Application Portal

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 28, 2025 at 7:35 PM IST

New Delhi: In a bid to provide better facilities to the candidates, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday launched a new online application portal for registration and filling up of the application form online.

The online application portal has four parts, arranged in four separate cards at the home page, three of which namely, Account Creation, Universal Registration and Common Application Form, contains information which are common to all examinations and can be filled anytime by the candidates, as per the UPSC.

The fourth part, Examination contains examination notices, Examination Application and applications status. Only examination specific information is to be filled up in this part by candidates during the time period allowed in the notification of an examination, it said.

The UPSC said this arrangement will facilitate candidates to fill up first three parts anytime and keep ready for applying to any examination whenever notified it with updates as may be required, thereby saving time and avoiding last minute rush.

All applicants are required to fill up the application and upload their documents in the newly introduced portal afresh by using the official. The old one time registration (OTR) module will not be applicable henceforth, it said.

Detailed instructions are available on the home page as well as with all profiles/modules to guide the candidates for filling up the application and upload the documents.

The UPSC has advised applicants to use their Aadhar Card as ID document in the Universal Application for easy, effortless and seamless verification and authentication of ID and other details after which it serves as a permanent and common record for all examinations. Applications for CDS Exam-II, 2025 and NDA&NA-II, 2025, scheduled to be notified on May 28, will be accepted through the new online application portal.

