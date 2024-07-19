UPSC Issues Show Cause Notice To Puja Khedkar For Candidature Cancellation; Files FIR

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday issued a show cause notice (SCN) to probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar for the cancellation of her candidature.

In a media statement issued, the UPSC said it has conducted a detailed and thorough investigation in the misdemeanour of Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022.

"From this investigation, it has been revealed that she fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the Examination Rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father’s & mother’s name, her photograph/ signature, her email ID, mobile number and address," the UPSC said.

"The UPSC has, therefore, initiated a series of actions against her, including Criminal Prosecution by filing a First Information Report (FIR) with the Police Authorities and has issued a Show Cause Notice (SCN) for cancellation of her candidature of the Civil Services Examination-2022 and debarment from future examinations and selections, in accordance with the Rules of the Civil Services Examination-2022," it added.

It is categorically stated that in fulfilling its Constitutional obligations, the UPSC stringently adheres to its Constitutional mandate, and conducts all its processes, including all examinations, with the highest possible order of due diligence without any compromise. The UPSC has ensured the sanctity and integrity of all its examination processes with the utmost fairness and strict observance of Rules, the statement added.

The UPSC has deservedly earned the trust and credibility of a very high order from the public, especially the candidates. The Commission is unequivocally committed to ensure that such high order of trust and credibility remains intact and uncompromised, the statement said.