UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 Topper: Harshita Goyal, Haryana-Born Girl Who Secured AIR-2, Worked For Children Suffering From Thalassemia And Cancer

Chandigarh: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of Civil Services Exam 2024 today, and two amongst the top three rank holders are girls. Shakti Dubey of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh has been declared as the the All India topper, while Harshita Goyal from Rohtak in Haryana, made her state proud by securing the second rank in the UPSC CSE 2024. Dongre Archit Parag, a B.Tech graduate from VIT Vellore, secured AIR-3.
Originally hailing from Rohtak, Harshita's family later shifted to Gujarat where she is currently living in Vadodara. Harshita Goyal pursued Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. She had chosen 'Political Science and International Relations' as her optional subject, and came out in flying colours in what is considered as one of the toughest competitive exams in the country.
Harshita happens to be a Chartered Accountant (CA), and has also worked with Ahmedabad's Belief Foundation to help children suffering from thalassemia and cancer.
As far as the CSE 2024 results are concerned, a total of 1009 candidates have qualified in the UPSC exams. Of these, 725 male and 284 female candidates have been recommended by the commission for appointment to various services. Among the finally qualified candidates, the top five comprise three female and two male candidates. Four in the top-10 list are girls. The merit list has been released on Commission's official website upsc.gov.in.
