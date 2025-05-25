ETV Bharat / bharat

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025: Guidelines In Hindi Leave Candidates At Chennai Centres In Confusion

The Preliminary exam was conducted in two phases, the first one from 9-11.30 am, while the second from 2.30-5.30 pm in 69 centres across Chennai.

Candidates check guidelines for prelims examination at a centre in Chennai.
Candidates check guidelines for prelims examination at a centre in Chennai. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2025 at 8:01 PM IST

1 Min Read

Chennai: The guidelines to candidates appearing for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025, held on Sunday, were put up on a notice board in Hindi at a centre in Chennai, leading to many examinees finding it difficult to decode them.

The same situation was faced by candidates at another venue in the Mannadi area of the city, and many were seen confused. Amid the Centre-state standoff over the three-language policy, the printing of guidelines in English and Hindi rather than in English and Tamil has stoked controversy.

The Hindi version of the guidelines.
The Hindi version of the guidelines. (ETV Bharat)

The UPSC conducts the Civil Services Examination to select officers for the posts of IAS, IPS, IRS and other categories. This year, the admit cards were released online on May 13. The Preliminary exam was conducted in two phases, the first one from 9-11.30 am, while the second from 2.30-5.30 pm. About 69 centres were set up across Chennai, in which 24,364 candidates, including candidates with disabilities, wrote the exam.

The exam in the first half tested candidates on subjects like history, geography, political science, economics and developments in science and technology. The second half consisted of the CSAT paper, which checks the comprehension, logical reasoning, and analytical abilities of the candidates. Each paper is of 200 marks. In 2025, 979 posts are on offer against 1,129 vacancies the previous year.

Also Read:

  1. DMK Student Leader Condemns Mention Of Periyar's Caste In UPSC Civils Prelims Exam Paper
  2. TN Will Move SC To Release Rs 2,152-crore Held Back By Centre: CM Stalin

Chennai: The guidelines to candidates appearing for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025, held on Sunday, were put up on a notice board in Hindi at a centre in Chennai, leading to many examinees finding it difficult to decode them.

The same situation was faced by candidates at another venue in the Mannadi area of the city, and many were seen confused. Amid the Centre-state standoff over the three-language policy, the printing of guidelines in English and Hindi rather than in English and Tamil has stoked controversy.

The Hindi version of the guidelines.
The Hindi version of the guidelines. (ETV Bharat)

The UPSC conducts the Civil Services Examination to select officers for the posts of IAS, IPS, IRS and other categories. This year, the admit cards were released online on May 13. The Preliminary exam was conducted in two phases, the first one from 9-11.30 am, while the second from 2.30-5.30 pm. About 69 centres were set up across Chennai, in which 24,364 candidates, including candidates with disabilities, wrote the exam.

The exam in the first half tested candidates on subjects like history, geography, political science, economics and developments in science and technology. The second half consisted of the CSAT paper, which checks the comprehension, logical reasoning, and analytical abilities of the candidates. Each paper is of 200 marks. In 2025, 979 posts are on offer against 1,129 vacancies the previous year.

Also Read:

  1. DMK Student Leader Condemns Mention Of Periyar's Caste In UPSC Civils Prelims Exam Paper
  2. TN Will Move SC To Release Rs 2,152-crore Held Back By Centre: CM Stalin

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UPSCCHENNAIHINDITN CENTRE STANDOFFUPSC CIVIL SERVICES PRELIMS 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Delhi's Unique School In Park Where Children Learn For Free, Kudos To Namita Choudhury, The Teacher

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.