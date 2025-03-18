ETV Bharat / bharat

UPSC case: Supreme Court Extends Interim Protection To Former IAS Probationer Puja Khedkar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim protection granted to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar who's accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma.

During the hearing, additional solicitor general S V Raju, appearing for the Delhi government, contended that custodial interrogation of Khedkar is required to find out the identity of the middlemen involved in the alleged scam of preparing fake disability certificates for UPSC aspirants.

Raju said Khedkar was allowed nine attempts to clear the Union Public Service Commission exam in the regular course. He added that by preparing a fake disability certificate, she took additional attempts for the test.

Advocate Bina Madhavan, representing Khedkar, submitted that there is no fraud as alleged and that they have written to the investigating agency that her client is willing to cooperate in the investigation. Madhavan said her client got the disability certificate in 2018 and added, “my attempts to clear the UPSC exam as a disabled candidate are not exhausted”.

The bench told Raju that she is willing to cooperate in the investigation regarding the identity of the middlemen. Raju stressed that it is a scam and added, "we want to take her into custody otherwise she will not disclose the identities of the middlemen involved".

Madhavan emphasised that the disability certificate was not a standalone and she had to appear before an AIIMS medical board that confirmed her disability.