UPSC case: Supreme Court Extends Interim Protection To Former IAS Probationer Puja Khedkar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim protection granted to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar who's accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma.
During the hearing, additional solicitor general S V Raju, appearing for the Delhi government, contended that custodial interrogation of Khedkar is required to find out the identity of the middlemen involved in the alleged scam of preparing fake disability certificates for UPSC aspirants.
Raju said Khedkar was allowed nine attempts to clear the Union Public Service Commission exam in the regular course. He added that by preparing a fake disability certificate, she took additional attempts for the test.
Advocate Bina Madhavan, representing Khedkar, submitted that there is no fraud as alleged and that they have written to the investigating agency that her client is willing to cooperate in the investigation. Madhavan said her client got the disability certificate in 2018 and added, “my attempts to clear the UPSC exam as a disabled candidate are not exhausted”.
The bench told Raju that she is willing to cooperate in the investigation regarding the identity of the middlemen. Raju stressed that it is a scam and added, "we want to take her into custody otherwise she will not disclose the identities of the middlemen involved".
Madhavan emphasised that the disability certificate was not a standalone and she had to appear before an AIIMS medical board that confirmed her disability.
The bench told Khedkar’s counsel, "It cannot be the case that you can avail separate attempts as an able candidate and as a disabled candidate". Khedkar’s counsel contended that she can place on record materials which can substantiate her claim.
Raju submitted that not only was her disability certificate fake, her details in the forms were also incorrect and misleading. Khedkar’s counsel sought time to file response to an affidavit of Delhi government.
After hearing submissions, the bench scheduled the hearing on the matter on April 15. The bench also agreed to extend the protection from arrest granted to Khedkar till April 15. The apex court in January, gave Khedkar protection from arrest and sought the response of the Delhi government and the UPSC on her plea seeking anticipatory bail. Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting information in her application for the 2022 UPSC civil services examination for availing reservation benefits.
Sacked IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar May Face Arrest As Delhi High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea
Puja Khedkar Fallout: Centre Allows UPSC To Perform Aadhaar-based Authentication To Verify Candidates' Identity
Puja Khedkar Submitted 2 Disability Certificates, One Seems Forged: Police To Delhi HC