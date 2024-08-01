UP's Sultanpur Cobbler Rejects Rs 10 Lakhs Offer For Slippers Stitched By Rahul Gandhi

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Rahul Gandhi's visit to Sultanpur has impacted the life of Ramchait Mochi, a local cobbler. On July 26, while returning to Lucknow after recording his statement at the Sultanpur MP/MLA court, Rahul Gandhi's convoy made an unplanned stop at Ramchait's shop at the Vidhayaknagar crossing along the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway.

During this brief halt, Rahul Gandhi not only stitched slippers at Ramchait's shop but also engaged in a conversation with him, learning about his livelihood and the challenges he faces. During the interaction, Rahul Gandhi gifted Ramchait a sewing machine. In return, Ramchait prepared two pairs of shoes, one in size 9 and another in size 10, which he sent as a gift to Rahul Gandhi. Initially hesitant to accept payment, Ramchait eventually took Rs 3,000 for the shoes after being persuaded.

The slippers that Rahul Gandhi stitched during his visit have attracted substantial interest. Ramchait has received numerous calls from people offering to buy the slippers, with bids reaching up to Rs 10 lakhs. Despite the lucrative offers and even promises of bags full of money, Ramchait remains adamant about not selling the slippers, choosing instead to preserve them as a memento of the significant encounter.

Ramchait's shop has turned into a selfie point, drawing crowds eager to see the slippers stitched by Rahul Gandhi and to take pictures with Ramchait. This newfound fame has brought media attention and frequent visits from administrative officers, who now enquire about his living conditions and issues. Ramchait noted that before this incident, he had sought help from local leaders, including a request for a house from the Pradhan, but received no response.

Now, with the media coverage officials have started visiting him regularly, showing a newfound interest in addressing his problems. Ramchait mentioned that despite his old age he had never known any political leader until his encounter with Rahul Gandhi, which drastically changed his situation.

