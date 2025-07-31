UP's Mass Marriage Scheme Benefits Over 4.7 Lakh Girls in 8 Years, Covers Backward, Dalit, and Minority Communities

Lucknow: In a remarkable welfare scheme undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government has facilitated the weddings of an impressive 477,680 girls over the past eight years. The government spent over ₹2378 crore to sustain the project.

This significant initiative has proved beneficial for families from diverse backgrounds especially in the Scheduled Castes/Tribes,Other Backward Classes and Minority categories.

One crucial dimension of this scheme is that the vital assistance was provided to 45,698 girls from minority communities, alongside those from OBCs and the general category.

In the 2025-26 financial year about 112 girls of minority community have been married under this scheme.

In a significant policy shift from this financial year, the Social Welfare Department of the UP government has made changes in the scheme for the families of the general category.

Families who live below the poverty line and whose annual income in rural areas is less than Rs. 45000 and in the urban area is less than Rs. 55000 will now be covered under the scheme.

For the marriage of girls of such general families, the department will give a separate assistance of Rs.20000. This category of families will have to go to the Social Welfare Department and register the marriage of their daughters within 3 months. Those who comply will be eligible to take advantage of it.

Marriage assistance amount increased to one lakh:

Social Welfare Director Kumar Prasad said that from this year the assistance amount received under the Mukhyamantri Mass Marriage Scheme has been doubled. He said that till now Rs. 50000 used to be spent by the government on the marriage of a girl. But now it has been increased to one lakh. This step was taken considering the high inflation and hike in prices of silver and gold ornaments.

“The government used to spend 51 thousand on a couple earlier. Now this amount has been increased to one lakh rupees,” said the Director.

Apart from the hike in marriage allowance, the process of biometric verification of the couples getting married on the spot through Aadhaar has also been introduced in the Sab Chief Minister Mass Marriage Scheme. The marriage registration certificate will also be issued to the couples getting married on the spot so that any kind of fraud in this entire scheme can be prevented. Marriages of girls of minority category in the financial year

Biometric verification Introduced:

Biometric verification has to be introduced as several cases of fraud were detected in Ballia and Sultanpur. Cases of corruption have come to light in various other districts under the Chief Minister Mass Marriage Scheme.

The biggest fraud in this scheme was detected in Ballia district where 355 daughters were denied benefit of this scheme. A target was set to marry 1640 daughters under this scheme in the district. For this, fathers of 2789 girls had applied. Out of which 1285 girls were married in two phases. The government had to take action in several cases of misrepresentation of facts and sent 17 people to jail.

Another big scam also came to light in Sultanpur last year in which a mother of two children was found to have availed the scheme. Subsequently, 34 such cases came to light in Sultanpur where mothers of two children availed this scheme through fraudulent means. The findings caused a huge uproar and police had to take action.

One unique feature of the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme is that the ceremonies are conducted according to the religion of the beneficiaries under one roof. While Hindu Priests or Pandits conduct the marriages amidst chanting of mantras for Hindu daughters, the Kazi or Maulvi reads out the Nikah for Muslims. The committee organising the marriages makes complete arrangements according to the religion of the beneficiaries, said Kumar Prashant, Director, Samaj.