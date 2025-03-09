ETV Bharat / bharat

Raipur: Uproar Over Alleged Conversions, Protesters Create Ruckus At Church, Case Booked

An FIR has been registered based on written applications from both the sides, said Raipur police.

Ruckus in Raipur over allegations of religious conversion
Ruckus in Raipur over allegations of religious conversion (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 9, 2025, 10:45 PM IST

Raipur: Organizations relating to a particular religion created a ruckus in the church of Tatiband here on Sunday on alleged conversions. During this, the church being run in a house was also vandalized. This entire incident took place in Anukampa Vihar Colony near Raipur AIIMS.

Bajrang Dal workers got the news that a prayer meeting has been organized in a church in Anukampa Vihar Colony and that religious conversion is being done here. Some Bajrang Dal workers reached the spot and started holding protests. During this, Bajrang Dal members allegedly created a ruckus and vandalized the bike and car parked outside.

Bajrang Dal workers said that this conversion trend has been going on for the last 6 years and that they are targeting mostly women who can be lured into conversion in the name of treatment and education.

In today's protests, some people have also been injured, and vehicles were also damaged. An FIR has been registered based on written applications from both sides, said Aman Jha, CSP, Raipur Azad Chowki. He said that the case has been registered under various sections, including religious conversion. This case is being investigated.

Raipur police in action: As soon as the information of the ruckus was received, Amanaka police reached the spot with force and cordoned off the entire area. No arrest has been made in this case so far. The police force is deployed on the spot.

