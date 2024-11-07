High Drama In J&K Assembly As MLAs Exchange Blows Over Article 370, Special Status Resolution

Srinagar: The ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly session witnessed high drama on Thursday morning as MLAs engaged in a scuffle with each other over Article 370 and the special status resolution forcing the Speaker to briefly adjourn the proceedings.

A day before, the House had passed the resolution seeking a dialogue between the Centre and elected representatives for the restoration of the special status. It also expressed "concern" over the "unilateral removal" of the special status amid strong opposition by BJP legislators.

A day later, the ruckus resumed as BJP leader and LoP Sunil Sharma called the resolution "illegal". Holding a banner that read Articles 370 and 35A be restored, AIP MLA Khurshid Sheikh, brother of jailed MP Engineer Rashid, protested inside the well of the House.

This infuriated the BJP members, who also jumped into the well and snatched the banner, which they tore into pieces. The BJP legislators then scuffled with PDP, PC and AIP counterparts who demanded restoration of Article 370. As the disturbance continued, the speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

However, the BJP members continued their protest even after the House was adjourned. The Speaker then directed marshalling out of BJP members who stormed the well of the House.

The resolution

After the passage of the resolution on Wednesday, the House had witnessed uproar as BJP members protested vociferously, resulting in frequent disruptions of the proceedings. Eventually, the Speaker had to adjourn the House for the day.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary had moved the resolution which said, "This legislative assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal."

It said the Assembly calls upon the government of India to initiate dialogue with elected representatives of the people of JK for the restoration of special status and constitutional guarantees and to work out constitutional mechanisms for restoring these provisions.

"This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the resolution added.