Uproar At Haryanvi Singer Masoom Sharma’s Gurugram Concert Over Banned Song

(Left) A scuffle breaks out at Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma's concert in Gurugram on Saturday. (Right) Singer Masoom Sharma performs while shaking hands with the audience. ( Etv Bharat )

Gurugram: Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma performed on Saturday at Laser Valley Ground in Sector 29, Gurugram, attracting a large audience. Police were deployed to manage the crowd. During the concert, Sharma spoke about the controversy surrounding his banned song 'Khatola', saying, "I have signed an agreement not to sing the song, but you all can sing it."

Chaos at Concert

Following his statement, the audience began humming the song. In response, police intervened, taking the microphone from Masoom Sharma and stopping the music. This action angered his fans, leading to some attendees crossing the security barrier. A clash ensued, and bouncers reportedly beat up several youths.

Police Detain Some Attendees

Eyewitnesses reported that the situation spiralled out of control as fans rushed toward the stage in an attempt to meet the singer. Despite the presence of security personnel and bouncers, some youths clashed with the security team. Police later detained several individuals involved in the scuffle.