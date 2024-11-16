Watch: Upper Reaches In Kashmir Receive Fresh Snowfall, Light Showers In Plains

Srinagar: Light rains lashed plains while fresh snowfall blanketed the upper reaches of Kashmir as the meteorological department predicted a fresh wet spell in the valley.

Gurez valley In Kashmir Receives Fresh Snowfall (ETV Bharat)

Kashmir's famous tourist destination and Ski resort Gulmarg and Gurez Valley in north Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Saturday morning with the twin spots turning covered in a blanket of white.

An official said that Gulmarg recorded about one inch of snowfall since Saturday morning. While the fresh snowfall delighted the tourists at ski resort Gulmarg, the precipitation forced the authorities to shut the Bandipora-Gurez road as a precautionary measure due to the slippery conditions.

Met Predicts Improvement In Weather From Today

The local meteorological department has predicted an improvement in the weather from Saturday afternoon. Deputy Director Meteorological Department Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, said that the weather will improve in Jammu and Kashmir from the afternoon adding there is possibility of generally dry weather from November 17 to 23, while light rain and snow over higher reaches at isolated places is expected on November 24.

Advisory for Tourists/Trekkers

The Meteorological Department also issued an advisory asking tourists, trekkers, and travelers to plan their travel according to weather conditions.

Jammu-Srinagar highway, Mughal Road Through For Traffic

The Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only link between Kashmir and the rest of the country and Mughal road, which connects south Kashmir with Poonch-Rajouri districts in Jammu remain open for vehicular traffic.

A Traffic Police spokesperson advised commuters to follow lane discipline warning overtaking will lead to congestion on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Passengers have been also advised to undertake journeys on Jammu-Srinagar NHW during day time and avoid unnecessary halting due to apprehension of landslide/shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal.