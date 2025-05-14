ETV Bharat / bharat

Uphold Traditions Of Parliamentary Discourse: Dhankhar To MPs On 73rd Anniversary Of 1st Sitting Of RS

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar appealed to Rajya Sabha members to prioritise national interest and security over partisan interests.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday appealed to members of the Rajya Sabha to uphold the highest traditions of parliamentary debate and discourse
File photo of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 14, 2025 at 12:59 PM IST

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday appealed to members of the Rajya Sabha to uphold the highest traditions of parliamentary debate and discourse and resolve to keep national interest and security over partisan interests.

In his letter to all MPs on the 73rd anniversary of the commencement of the first sitting of the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar said, "This day marks the 73rd anniversary of the commencement of the first sitting of the Council of States, the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House. Significantly, this coincides with the 75th year of our Republic. Indeed a moment of deep reflection for us all, and also of pride that over the decades the Council of States has played a pivotal role in upholding public causes and giving direction to national discourse."

Dhankhar, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, said significantly this coincides with the 75th year of our Republic. "This is also a moment to recall the exemplary standards that have been set by members of the Constituent Assembly in respect of discourse. Contentious and divisive issues were traversed in a spirit of cooperation and consensualism," he noted.

"On this occasion, I extend my greetings to you all and appeal to continue to uphold the highest traditions of parliamentary debate and discourse so as to inspire and motivate our people," the chairman told members in his letter.

