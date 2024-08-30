ETV Bharat / bharat

Uphold The Values Of CRPF: IPS Anish Dayal

New Delhi: As many as 1303 recruits of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday have been urged to uphold the values of the force as they embark on their journey of serving the nation.

A grand passing out and oath ceremony was held at the recruit training centre-1, CRPF, Neemuch, marking the completion of 44 weeks of rigorous basic training by 1303 recruits.

CRPF Director General Anish Dayal urged the recruits to uphold the values of the force as they embark on their journey of serving the nation. He also presented trophies to those who excelled in various aspects of their training, motivating them to continue their pursuit of excellence.

The DG, CRPF honored the Veer Naaris, the brave wives of CRPF martyrs, acknowledging their sacrifices and resilience. He also mentioned about the recruitment of more than six thousand recruits into the CRPF under the mission mode initiative of the government.