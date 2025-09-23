ETV Bharat / bharat

Uphaar Cinema Tragedy: SC Asks AVUT To Visit Trauma Centres Built From Funds Paid By Ansal Brothers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) to visit trauma centres, to check if they are properly functional, do they have emergency staff available 24x7, and also basic facilities and amenities to immediately address the crisis. The trauma centres were constructed from the funds including Rs 60 crore paid by the Ansal brothers in memory of the 1997 fire tragedy victims.

59 people died and 103 were seriously injured after a blaze erupted inside the Uphaar Cinema in Green Park on June 13, 1997. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh. Senior advocate Jayant Mehta represented the AVUT before the top court. The bench asked the petitioner's counsel to verify if there were proper facilities as required in trauma centres besides their emergency response services and ambulances.

Justice Kant told Mehta to depute one of his juniors or somebody to visit the trauma centres to check if they are properly functional, do they have emergency staff available 24x7 and to check do they have basic facilities and amenities to immediately address the crisis. Justice Kant also wanted the facilities of transportation to be checked in case of an accident.

The Delhi government has claimed that these trauma centres were constructed from the funds, including Rs 60 crore paid by the Ansal brothers. "You visit these trauma centres and if anything needs to be strengthened, then the court can pass necessary directions," said the bench.

The apex court suggested that the AVUT might try to give a decent burial to the dispute, as there was no point in reminding the people about the tragedy.