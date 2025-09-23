Uphaar Cinema Tragedy: SC Asks AVUT To Visit Trauma Centres Built From Funds Paid By Ansal Brothers
Apex court suggested that AVUT might try to give a decent burial to the dispute, as there was no point in reminding people about it.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 7:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) to visit trauma centres, to check if they are properly functional, do they have emergency staff available 24x7, and also basic facilities and amenities to immediately address the crisis. The trauma centres were constructed from the funds including Rs 60 crore paid by the Ansal brothers in memory of the 1997 fire tragedy victims.
59 people died and 103 were seriously injured after a blaze erupted inside the Uphaar Cinema in Green Park on June 13, 1997. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh. Senior advocate Jayant Mehta represented the AVUT before the top court. The bench asked the petitioner's counsel to verify if there were proper facilities as required in trauma centres besides their emergency response services and ambulances.
Justice Kant told Mehta to depute one of his juniors or somebody to visit the trauma centres to check if they are properly functional, do they have emergency staff available 24x7 and to check do they have basic facilities and amenities to immediately address the crisis. Justice Kant also wanted the facilities of transportation to be checked in case of an accident.
The Delhi government has claimed that these trauma centres were constructed from the funds, including Rs 60 crore paid by the Ansal brothers. "You visit these trauma centres and if anything needs to be strengthened, then the court can pass necessary directions," said the bench.
The senior counsel contended that the top court's directions to the Ansal brothers in 2015 were not complied with, and they were actually let off without facing any consequences. He said that it appears that Rs 60 crore has gone into the blackhole, and claimed that the convicts, Gopal Ansal and Sushil Ansal, had taken the benefit of the leniency shown by the court.
The bench was informed that the court had directed the Delhi Vidyut Board to allot 5 acres of land for the construction of trauma centres, which was not done. The bench asked Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave, representing the Delhi government, whether the Ansal brothers paid Rs 60 crore or not. She replied in the affirmative.
The Delhi government informed the bench that the funds were utilised in three hospitals – Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri, Satyawadi Raja Harish Chander Hospital, Narela, and Siraspur Hospital. Justice Kant said Rs 60 crore was nothing but "peanuts" in comparison to the cost of constructing and running a hospital in Delhi now. The bench said the state added more funds to run these facilities.
The Delhi government, in August, informed the apex court that Rs 60 crore paid by the Ansal brothers for constructing a trauma centre in memory of the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy victims has been utilised at three government hospitals. It submitted that it had gone beyond the original directions by establishing trauma centres at three different locations to maximise public benefit.