'Kindly Accept The Truth...' Nitish Kumar Ally Urges Bihar CM To Name Son Nishant As Successor

Patna: Amid opposition's questions over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's health, Kumar ally and Rashtriya Lok Morcha(RLM) president, Upendra Kushwaha has suggested Kumar to declare his son Nishant as his successor and hand over the reins of the Janata Dal United to him.

In an elaborate post on X on Sunday, Kushwaha while wishing Nishant on his birthday, requested Nitish to “kindly accept the truth”. He said that it was not appropriate for the Bihar Chief Minister to manage both the government and party.

“...I humbly request respected Shri Nitish Kumar Ji to kindly accept the truth, considering the sensitivity of the time and circumstances, that it is no longer appropriate for him to manage both the government and the party simultaneously. His vast experience in running the government should continue to benefit the state, which is currently essential for the state's interest...,” Kushwaha wrote.

“However, regarding the transfer of the party's responsibility (which, in my opinion and that of thousands of workers/leaders of his own party, the time has now come), he should take a firm decision in a timely manner,” he added.

“This is in the interest of his party. Any delay in this matter could cause irreparable damage to the party. Perhaps a loss so severe that it may never be compensated”.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha(RLM) president, Upendra Kushwaha (ETV Bharat)

The RLM president said that the JD(U) leaders might not be able to tell it to the Chief Minister.

“And even if some people could say it, they might not be able to reach him,” he added.

For quite some time now, the opposition in Bihar has been raising questions about the health of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and Jan Suraj Party's chief Prashant Kishor are constantly trying to corner the NDA government in Bihar over the matter.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (ETV Bharat)

Kushwaha was earlier in Janata Dal United. After the 2020 assembly elections, he merged his party (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party) with JDU but later defected again to launch the RLM.