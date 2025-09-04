Update Arms Lists, Seize Weapons If Needed: Police Research Panel's Election Peace Manual

New Delhi: With assembly elections around the corner, the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) has circulated a comprehensive set of guidelines to state police forces, stressing the need for updating arms license lists and temporarily seizing weapons to prevent misuse during polls.

The guidelines are meant for state police forces for quick redressal of grievances and complaints lodged to police stations to prevent issues from being escalated.

“Even though the system of voting by secret ballot has been adopted in India to protect the voter, elections have been marred by violent incidents affecting both the voters and candidates. It is also well-known that elections to local bodies or panchayats are more prone to violence than Assembly or Parliament polls. This is because local issues come into play with greater force. The Panchayat elections or the elections of the Gram Pradhans in recent years have left behind a legacy of enmities, which have been, and still are, the cause of many serious breaches of peace,” the guidelines in possession of ETV Bharat highlighted.

Ordinarily, the policeman is not concerned with the election process. However, to ensure free and fair ballots, a climate of peace and absence of pressure is necessary.

“It is here that the police have an important role to play. Considering the level of violence which has been seen during elections, a fair outcome will really depend upon the efficiency and effectiveness of the police arrangements,” it said.

A senior official told ETV Bharat that the comprehensive guidelines have been circulated to all the police forces across the country so that they can follow the guidelines accordingly.

Pre-election phase

During elections, a number of social and economic factors come into play. Much before polling time, various aspiring candidates and parties begin their propaganda and canvassing with appeals to the electorate being made on the basis of caste, language, religion, ethnic affinity, etc.

“This raises passions even in normally peace-loving citizens. Apart from this, political aspirants often hold roadside meetings, demonstrations, strikes, etc. to project their difficulties and grievances. This often leads to breach of peace when people object to issues by their opponents and take the law into their own hands,” the guidelines said.

Another factor that is now emerging is that of communal extremism with various parties adopting communally rigid stances to attract votes en masse, and in the process endangering communal harmony. In recent years, hard-line communal politics has led to polarisation of the electorate on the political front.

Essential duties for the police forces

The police should be bound to maintain order at public meetings and processions. “The police should also ensure the protection of candidates and VIPs visiting their constituencies. There should be a proper collection of intelligence related to political activities to thwart any illegal or prejudicial activities. However, this should not be at the cost of criminal intelligence, for more often than not, criminals are also utilised by unscrupulous parties to capture booths and intimidate the voter,” it said.

According to the guidelines, intelligence collection should be conducted by both the special branch and the police station staff. “Preventive action should be initiated under section 126/135 BNSS and 170 BNSS wherever necessary to maintain peace. Lists of bad characters and bullies should be drawn up. It must be ensured that these lists are not manipulated and misused by interested parties to harass opponents with the connivance of unscrupulous police officers,” it stated.

The polling stations to be set up should be confirmed well in time by the election office. Sometimes, certain situations such as the collapse of buildings or other factors may necessitate the shifting of the polling station to an alternate site. “These must be checked out for their suitability for polling stations. Each polling station must include the number of booths and voter strength. Senior officers, both police and revenue, must visit trouble spots to take care of issues,” the comprehensive guidelines stated.

Mobilisation of manpower

Complete manpower is withdrawn, leaving a skeleton staff for police station work. This may be supplemented by home guards. Leave should be cancelled.

Requirement of additional force, complete mobilisation of home guards, village chowkidars, etc., should be done at the district level. “Requirement of armed duty will have to be met from district resources and state armed police or para-military forces, which will be made available by the range DIG. Requirements should be sent well in time. It is advisable to detail the para-military on static guard duties and relieve the district force as it can be deployed with more flexibility,” the guidelines suggested.

Arrangements during the election

Apart from making police arrangements, the guidelines also highlighted several other suggestions required to ensure a peaceful election. “Duties should be detailed in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission. All polling stations are to be manned for maintaining order. Police parties for polling stations are generally sent along with the polling party. Security of the EVMs has to be ensured before, during polling and on the way to and back from the polling stations. The place where the EVMs are being collected, as well as the rooms where they are to be stored after polling, should be secure and sealed and under constant CCTV coverage with power backup,” it said.

Post-election arrangements

While the counting process is on, crowds begin to collect. There may be a clash between the supporters of various contenders in case any dispute arises in the counting process. Such a clash may even be precipitated by one section of the crowd taunting the other. Often, when a particular candidate has secured a good lead, his supporters start celebrating with fanfare in anticipation of a victory. This situation also needs careful watch by the police and the guidelines.

The police should also have sufficient force earmarked to escort victory processions, which will be taken out immediately upon the declaration of result. If unescorted, these could lead to clashes, it further said.