Upbeat Over Rahul's Bihar 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Cong Plans A March In Odisha

New Delhi: Congress is upbeat over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra' in poll-bound Bihar and wants to replicate a similar march in Odisha to revive the grand old party.

The yatra in Odisha is likely to be held in November-December and will be remodeled on the Bihar pattern, which included a mix of walks, jeep rides and small public meetings along the route.

“Things will happen at the right time. Just wait,” AICC in-charge of Odisha Ajay Kumar told ETV Bharat when asked about the yatra.

Kumar, who took part in the Bihar yatra that will conclude in Patna on September 1, said that the Congress as well as the INDIA bloc will gain significantly from the opposition march. Bihar Assembly has 243 seats and the halfway mark needed to form the government is 122.

“The yatra has been very successful. The Congress will gain. The INDIA bloc will also gain. We will get an overwhelming majority in Bihar,” Kumar said.

The Congress has been on the margin in Odisha when the BJD was in power but ever since the 2024 assembly elections in which the BJP came to power and the BJD started shrinking, the grand old party made its presence felt over protests against high rates of crimes against women.

Issues namely alleged vote theft, crimes against women and corruption will be the key planks of Rahul’s proposed yatra in Odisha.

“The BJP won in Odisha by stealing people’s votes. In last year’s assembly elections, 42 lakh votes were mysteriously cast in the evening. We will not allow this daylight robbery of people’s mandate. BJP and EC's vote theft will be exposed in the coming days,” said state unit chief Bhakta Charan Das.

In sync with Rahul’s plans, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has named several AICC observers who will suggest names of the district unit chiefs to be appointed in Odisha over the next two months.