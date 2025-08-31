Upbeat Over Rahul's Bihar 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Cong Plans A March In Odisha

New Delhi: Congress is upbeat over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra' in poll-bound Bihar and wants to replicate a similar march in Odisha to revive the grand old party.
The yatra in Odisha is likely to be held in November-December and will be remodeled on the Bihar pattern, which included a mix of walks, jeep rides and small public meetings along the route.
“Things will happen at the right time. Just wait,” AICC in-charge of Odisha Ajay Kumar told ETV Bharat when asked about the yatra.
Kumar, who took part in the Bihar yatra that will conclude in Patna on September 1, said that the Congress as well as the INDIA bloc will gain significantly from the opposition march. Bihar Assembly has 243 seats and the halfway mark needed to form the government is 122.
“The yatra has been very successful. The Congress will gain. The INDIA bloc will also gain. We will get an overwhelming majority in Bihar,” Kumar said.
The Congress has been on the margin in Odisha when the BJD was in power but ever since the 2024 assembly elections in which the BJP came to power and the BJD started shrinking, the grand old party made its presence felt over protests against high rates of crimes against women.
Issues namely alleged vote theft, crimes against women and corruption will be the key planks of Rahul’s proposed yatra in Odisha.
“The BJP won in Odisha by stealing people’s votes. In last year’s assembly elections, 42 lakh votes were mysteriously cast in the evening. We will not allow this daylight robbery of people’s mandate. BJP and EC's vote theft will be exposed in the coming days,” said state unit chief Bhakta Charan Das.
In sync with Rahul’s plans, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has named several AICC observers who will suggest names of the district unit chiefs to be appointed in Odisha over the next two months.
Recently, Rahul reviewed the Odisha situation along with senior state leaders and told them that though there was an opportunity for the Congress to grow in the state a lot of hardwork needed to be put in.
“Rahul Gandhi’s clear message was there was potential in Odisha and the entire state unit must get down to regaining the state. That is our goal now. Initially, we are focusing on appointing district unit heads. Later, village and block level teams will be formed to strengthen the organisation,” AICC secretary in-charge of Odisha Mohd Shahnawaz Choudhary told ETV Bharat.
“Once the organisation has been built, a host of programmes including a yatra is in the offing,” he said.
Elaborating on Rahul’s potential in Odisha, the AICC functionary said that though the BJP with 51 lawmakers had more MLAs in the state assembly than the Congress’ 14, it was the grand old party which was playing the role of the main opposition both inside and outside the house.
“The BJD has become inactive due to the absence of strong leadership. Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik is not well and his successor Pandian has not been able to inspire workers. The BJD MLAs don’t agitate over public issues either in the assembly or on the streets. The Congress has for all purposes become the main opposition,” said Choudhary.
The AICC functionary further claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s July 11 rally in Bhubaneswar was far more successful than initially planned.
“The people came to the rally in large numbers and this was surprising to us. Moreover, our workers who had been lying low were also energised after the rally. As a result, people are now looking up to the Congress which has been aggressive against the BJP government over the past six months. The state government has been facing flak over a lot of issues and has become unpopular in a year. Over the coming days, a lot of BJD leaders will join the Congress,” said Choudhary.
The 2024 assembly elections were a shocker for the grand old party which was relegated to the third position in the eastern state where the saffron party came to power for the first time after defeating the ruling BJD. For months the state unit was demoralised forcing the high command to disband all units. However, the planned organisational revamp got delayed by several months before Ajay Kumar was named the AICC in-charge and Bhakta Charan Das the state unit chief of Odisha.
