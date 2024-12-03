ETV Bharat / bharat

UP Tourism Gets Email Threatening To Blow Up Taj Mahal, Turns Out To Be Hoax

Police and CISF swang into action by beefing up the security in the Taj complex, and attempts are afoot to know who sent the email.

Etv Bharat
A silhouette of the Taj Mahal at dawn (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Agra: An email threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal was received by the regional office of Uttar Pradesh Tourism here on Tuesday which later turned out to be a hoax, a police official said.

Bomb disposal squad, dog squad and other teams were pressed into action but nothing suspicious was found, ACP Sayed Areeb Ahmad, entrusted with the security of the Taj, said.

The threat to blow up the world-famous Taj Mahal swang the police commissionerate and CISF, which secures the complex, into quick action. The bomb disposal squad has already started scanning the premises and more teams of security agencies are expected to join the operation.

UP Tourism Deputy director Deepti Vats said on Tuesday morning, there was a threat to blow up the Taj Mahal through email. Immediately, the information was shared with the Archaeological Survey of India, police and CISF. The email containing the text of the threat was also forwarded to the agencies for a minute inspection.

Speaking on the development, Agra City DCP Suraj Rai said an investigation is being carried out on the information of an email threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal. It is being ascertained who sent the threatening email and from where. Security around the Taj Mahal complex has already been beefed up and deliberations have also been held with CISF in this regard. Strict checking of every visitor is being done at the entry point and any suspicious object is being thoroughly checked upon.

Also Read:

  1. Advocate Ramen Roy Attacked In Bangladesh For Defending Hindu Monk, Claims ISKCON Kolkata Spokesman
  2. Parcel Containing Fetus Triggers Panic At Lucknow Airport; Delivery Boy Taken Into Custody

Agra: An email threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal was received by the regional office of Uttar Pradesh Tourism here on Tuesday which later turned out to be a hoax, a police official said.

Bomb disposal squad, dog squad and other teams were pressed into action but nothing suspicious was found, ACP Sayed Areeb Ahmad, entrusted with the security of the Taj, said.

The threat to blow up the world-famous Taj Mahal swang the police commissionerate and CISF, which secures the complex, into quick action. The bomb disposal squad has already started scanning the premises and more teams of security agencies are expected to join the operation.

UP Tourism Deputy director Deepti Vats said on Tuesday morning, there was a threat to blow up the Taj Mahal through email. Immediately, the information was shared with the Archaeological Survey of India, police and CISF. The email containing the text of the threat was also forwarded to the agencies for a minute inspection.

Speaking on the development, Agra City DCP Suraj Rai said an investigation is being carried out on the information of an email threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal. It is being ascertained who sent the threatening email and from where. Security around the Taj Mahal complex has already been beefed up and deliberations have also been held with CISF in this regard. Strict checking of every visitor is being done at the entry point and any suspicious object is being thoroughly checked upon.

Also Read:

  1. Advocate Ramen Roy Attacked In Bangladesh For Defending Hindu Monk, Claims ISKCON Kolkata Spokesman
  2. Parcel Containing Fetus Triggers Panic At Lucknow Airport; Delivery Boy Taken Into Custody

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AGRA CITY POLICEDCP SURAJ RAIUP TOURISMCISFBOMB THREAT AT TAJ MAHAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.