UP Tourism Gets Email Threatening To Blow Up Taj Mahal, Turns Out To Be Hoax

Agra: An email threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal was received by the regional office of Uttar Pradesh Tourism here on Tuesday which later turned out to be a hoax, a police official said.

Bomb disposal squad, dog squad and other teams were pressed into action but nothing suspicious was found, ACP Sayed Areeb Ahmad, entrusted with the security of the Taj, said.

The threat to blow up the world-famous Taj Mahal swang the police commissionerate and CISF, which secures the complex, into quick action. The bomb disposal squad has already started scanning the premises and more teams of security agencies are expected to join the operation.

UP Tourism Deputy director Deepti Vats said on Tuesday morning, there was a threat to blow up the Taj Mahal through email. Immediately, the information was shared with the Archaeological Survey of India, police and CISF. The email containing the text of the threat was also forwarded to the agencies for a minute inspection.

Speaking on the development, Agra City DCP Suraj Rai said an investigation is being carried out on the information of an email threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal. It is being ascertained who sent the threatening email and from where. Security around the Taj Mahal complex has already been beefed up and deliberations have also been held with CISF in this regard. Strict checking of every visitor is being done at the entry point and any suspicious object is being thoroughly checked upon.