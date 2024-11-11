ETV Bharat / bharat

Baba Siddiqui Murder: How Conspiracy Was Hatched? UP STF Claims To Have Solved Mystery

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and the Mumbai Crime Branch have claimed to have arrested four people, including the main accused in the Baba Siddiqui murder case.

STF Chief and Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said that a joint team of the UP STF and the Mumbai Crime Branch team arrested the main accused, Shivkumar Gautam, alias Shiv, along with four people from Nanpara in Bahraich, following a tipoff.

‘Four Accused Were Preparing To Flee To Nepal’

“UP STF had received information that the four accused were planning to flee to Nepal from Bahraich, after which the main accused, Shivkumar, and his associates Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tiwari, and Akash Srivastava, have been arrested,” the ADG said.

“Weapons and other items have been recovered from the accused. All four accused were involved in the murder of Baba Siddiqui,” he said.

‘Baba Siddiqui Killed At Behest Of Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother’

UP STF has made more revelations about the Baba Siddiqui murder incident.