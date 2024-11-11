Baba Siddiqui Murder: How Conspiracy Was Hatched? UP STF Claims To Have Solved Mystery

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and the Mumbai Crime Branch have claimed to have arrested four people, including the main accused in the Baba Siddiqui murder case.
STF Chief and Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said that a joint team of the UP STF and the Mumbai Crime Branch team arrested the main accused, Shivkumar Gautam, alias Shiv, along with four people from Nanpara in Bahraich, following a tipoff.
‘Four Accused Were Preparing To Flee To Nepal’
“UP STF had received information that the four accused were planning to flee to Nepal from Bahraich, after which the main accused, Shivkumar, and his associates Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tiwari, and Akash Srivastava, have been arrested,” the ADG said.
“Weapons and other items have been recovered from the accused. All four accused were involved in the murder of Baba Siddiqui,” he said.
‘Baba Siddiqui Killed At Behest Of Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother’
UP STF has made more revelations about the Baba Siddiqui murder incident.
ADG Amitabh said that after the arrest and subsequent interrogation of Shivkumar and Dharmaraj, who are residents of the same village, many details about the murder case came to light.
“During the questioning, they told me that the murder was planned at the behest of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi,” he said.
‘Murder Plot Made On Snapchat’
Shiv Lonkar, a resident of Maharashtra, along with Yasin Akhtar, a resident of Jalandhar, had planned to kill Baba Siddiqui, the UP STF chief claimed.
“Shiv used to run a scrap shop near Shivkumar's house. Shiv and Yasin had talked to Lawrence’s brother Anmol through Snapchat and planned the murder,” Amitabh said.
After the planning, shooters were prepared, in which Shiv and Yasin assisted. “Both helped to track the leader’s location and arranged weapons for use in the incident by the shooters,” he said.
Read More