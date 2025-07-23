ETV Bharat / bharat

UP STF Busts Fake Embassy Run From Ghaziabad, Nabs Man Posing As 'West Arctica' Consul

Lucknow: Busting a fake embassy operating in Ghaziabad, the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a man who ran the "consulate" and claimed to be a diplomat of non-existent 'West Arctica', a senior official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Harsh Vardhan Jain, a resident of Kavi Nagar in Ghaziabad, was arrested on Tuesday. Four vehicles bearing fake diplomatic number plates, 12 forged diplomatic passports of the so-called micro-nations, fake documents bearing the seal of the Ministry of External Affairs, two forged PAN cards, 34 rubber stamps of various countries and companies and two fake press cards have been seized.

The STF also recovered Rs 44.7 lakh in cash, foreign currency, documents related to multiple companies, and 18 fake diplomatic number plates from him. An FIR has been lodged at Kavi Nagar police station, and further proceedings are underway, the agency said.

According to the STF's Noida unit, preliminary investigations suggest that Jain was engaged in brokering deals by falsely promising job placements for companies and individuals in foreign countries.