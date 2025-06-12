ETV Bharat / bharat

UP Police Interrogates 7 People For Alleged Funding To Palestine

The UP Police team investigated the mobile phones, bank transactions, and several other documents related to the foreign funding of these 7 people

Maudaha
UP Police Interrogates 7 People For Alleged Funding To Palestine (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 12, 2025 at 1:34 PM IST

Hamirpur: A special team of Lucknow Police, along with Hamirpur Police, interrogated seven people separately in Maudaha town for alleged funding to foreign countries, including Palestine, through an NGO (Non-governmental Organisation) on Wednesday night.

It is understood that the the Police team investigated the mobile phones, bank transactions, and several other documents related to the foreign funding of these 7 people.

It is learnt that the alleged funding is being provided from the Hamirpur district to several countries where wars are ongoing or have recently occurred. The intelligence agencies have become alert after receiving a tip-off on the alleged illegal funding.

According to intelligence sources, a woman from Saharanpur had thanked the Maudaha-based NGO in her mobile status for providing help abroad. Circle Officer (CO) Maudaha Vinita Pahal told ETV Bharat that the special team from Lucknow has interrogated seven people.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Hamirpur Dr. Diksha Sharma said that the team investigated their mobiles, documents and banking transactions. Sharma added that the matter is sensitive and an investigation is underway.

The police suspect that financial aid was sent to war-torn countries through several NGOs, which is being tracked through digital means. The special team reached back to Lucknow last night. Maudaha police said that no arrests have been made so far.

