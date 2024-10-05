Agniveer Dies In Cylinder Explosion During Training In Bharatpur

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): An Agniveer recruit died in a cylinder explosion during training in Kanjauli Line Army Area of ​​the city on Friday. The deceased hails from Sukhi village in Kannauj area of ​​​​Uttar Pradesh. After getting information about the incident, the family reached RBM Hospital on Saturday morning to receive the body after postmortem.

ASI Vijay Kumar of Sevar police station said the Agniveer unit was undergoing a fire extinguishing training on Friday. During this, the fire extinguishing cylinder exploded, inuring Saurabh Kumar (24), son of Rakesh Kumar, grievously. Kumar was rushed to a private hospital on Friday, where he died during treatment.

His body was kept in the mortuary of RBM Hospital on Friday night. Postmortem was conducted by a medical board in the presence of army officers. Kumar has one brother and three sisters. He was recruited as an Agniveer in August 2023 and joined Bharatpur's Agniveer Regiment two months ago.