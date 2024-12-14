UP: Recovery Of Two Bodies Shock Fatehpur Village

Fatehpur: Two deaths rocked Fatehpur. The discovery of the semi-naked body of a 16-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered by unknown perpetrators, in the field in a village under the Asothar Police Station area here on Saturday morning sent shockers to the villagers. A bullet wound in the chest of the body makes it clear that the minor girl was shot dead after the assault. The reason for this is primarily believed to be a spoilt love affair.

A team from the local police station headed by the Parayagraj IG rushed to the spot to take the body into custody and sent it for an autopsy. The family members have alleged rape.

According to the father of the victim, he went out to work in the fields on Friday morning. When he returned in the evening, he heard his daughter was missing. On Saturday morning a villager informed the family about the discovery of her body in the field.

"We reached the spot, we saw a bullet injury in her chest. My daughter has been brutally raped and murdered," he said. Asothar station in-charge Vinod Maurya said the body was sent for an autopsy and an investigation was launched.

Meanwhile, a youth, Ashu Singh, was shot dead near the bushes by the Yamuna River in Ram Nagar Kauhan village.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Shankar Mishra said, "The body of a girl was found in a field under the Asothar Police Station. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Peace and order are maintained on the spot. Prima facie it seems to be murder in a spoilt love affair. Every aspect of the incident is being investigated thoroughly".