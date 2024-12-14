ETV Bharat / bharat

UP: Recovery Of Two Bodies Shock Fatehpur Village

A semi-naked body of a 16-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered by unknown perpetrators, was found in a field under the Asothar Police Station.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 42 minutes ago

Fatehpur: Two deaths rocked Fatehpur. The discovery of the semi-naked body of a 16-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered by unknown perpetrators, in the field in a village under the Asothar Police Station area here on Saturday morning sent shockers to the villagers. A bullet wound in the chest of the body makes it clear that the minor girl was shot dead after the assault. The reason for this is primarily believed to be a spoilt love affair.

A team from the local police station headed by the Parayagraj IG rushed to the spot to take the body into custody and sent it for an autopsy. The family members have alleged rape.

According to the father of the victim, he went out to work in the fields on Friday morning. When he returned in the evening, he heard his daughter was missing. On Saturday morning a villager informed the family about the discovery of her body in the field.

"We reached the spot, we saw a bullet injury in her chest. My daughter has been brutally raped and murdered," he said. Asothar station in-charge Vinod Maurya said the body was sent for an autopsy and an investigation was launched.

Meanwhile, a youth, Ashu Singh, was shot dead near the bushes by the Yamuna River in Ram Nagar Kauhan village.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Shankar Mishra said, "The body of a girl was found in a field under the Asothar Police Station. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Peace and order are maintained on the spot. Prima facie it seems to be murder in a spoilt love affair. Every aspect of the incident is being investigated thoroughly".

Also Read:

  1. Indigo Jeddah Flight Lands In Karachi After Passenger Falls Ill; Airline To Bring Stranded Back From Istanbul
  2. RG Kar Rape-Murder: Junior Docs, Political Parties Bring Out Protest Rallies In Kolkata After Suspects Get Bail

Fatehpur: Two deaths rocked Fatehpur. The discovery of the semi-naked body of a 16-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered by unknown perpetrators, in the field in a village under the Asothar Police Station area here on Saturday morning sent shockers to the villagers. A bullet wound in the chest of the body makes it clear that the minor girl was shot dead after the assault. The reason for this is primarily believed to be a spoilt love affair.

A team from the local police station headed by the Parayagraj IG rushed to the spot to take the body into custody and sent it for an autopsy. The family members have alleged rape.

According to the father of the victim, he went out to work in the fields on Friday morning. When he returned in the evening, he heard his daughter was missing. On Saturday morning a villager informed the family about the discovery of her body in the field.

"We reached the spot, we saw a bullet injury in her chest. My daughter has been brutally raped and murdered," he said. Asothar station in-charge Vinod Maurya said the body was sent for an autopsy and an investigation was launched.

Meanwhile, a youth, Ashu Singh, was shot dead near the bushes by the Yamuna River in Ram Nagar Kauhan village.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Shankar Mishra said, "The body of a girl was found in a field under the Asothar Police Station. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Peace and order are maintained on the spot. Prima facie it seems to be murder in a spoilt love affair. Every aspect of the incident is being investigated thoroughly".

Also Read:

  1. Indigo Jeddah Flight Lands In Karachi After Passenger Falls Ill; Airline To Bring Stranded Back From Istanbul
  2. RG Kar Rape-Murder: Junior Docs, Political Parties Bring Out Protest Rallies In Kolkata After Suspects Get Bail

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MINOR GIRL RAPEDFATEHPUR DSPYOUTH SHOT DEADASOTHAR PSTWO BODIES FOUND IN FATEHPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.