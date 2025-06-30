Baghpat: Dreaded Robber From Haryana Killed In Encounter, Accused Of Killing 4 Truck Drivers

Baghpat: Dreaded truck robber Sandeep, hailing from Haryana, has been killed in a joint operation by the Baghpat district police and the Special Task Force (STF). The accused was fatally injured in an encounter and eventually died during treatment in the hospital.

The deceased Sandeep was accused of killing 4 truck drivers and also of robbing trucks. A reward of Rs 1 lakh was placed on him by the Uttar Pradesh police while a total of 15 cases were registered against him at different police stations.

According to the police, the miscreant Sandeep was a resident of Bhaini Maharajganj in Thana Meham, Rohtak district, Haryana. He was the main accused in the truck robbery case involving nickel plates worth about four crore rupees in the Panki police station area of ​​Kanpur. In this case, the Kanpur police had announced a reward of one lakh rupees on him.

15 cases of murder and robbery: According to the police, more than 15 cases of murder and robbery of truck drivers were registered against Sandeep in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra. Till now, he had killed more than four truck drivers. The accused used to be active on the highways and used to kill the drivers before absconding with the entire truck.

On a tip-off from an informer, the police had surrounded the forest of Mavi Kalan. Seeing himself surrounded, Sandeep allegedly started firing at the police. In retaliatory fire by the police, he was injured by a bullet and was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Regarding this, SP Suraj Kumar Rai said that STF Noida and Baghpat police had an encounter with a truck robber. Sandeep Pehlwan alias Sandeep Lohar, who had a reward of Rs. 1 lakh on his head, was injured in this. He was taken to the hospital where he died. More than 15 robbery cases were registered against him. He was absconding after looting nickel plates worth Rs. 4 crore from Kanpur.