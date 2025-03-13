ETV Bharat / bharat

UP Police Constable Final Result Declared, Over 60,000 Candidates Qualified; Details Here

In Uttar Pradesh, 48 lakh students took the written exam for over 60 thousand positions, while 1.74 lakh qualified for the physical.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 3:25 PM IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the final results for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023 for recruitment to 60,244 posts of Constable Civil Police. At least 48,17,441 online applications were received for the recruitment.

The board has released the cut-off marks under reservation rules and the selection process. The complete list of selected candidates is available on the official website of the board, uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can check their results by entering their registration number and date of birth.

The written examination was conducted in 67 districts of the state on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31 last year. The verification of records and the physical standard test (PST) were done from December 26, 2024, to February 7, 2025. After this, the physical efficiency test was held from 10 February 2025 to 27 February 2025.

CategoryPostsCandidates SelectedMinimum Cut-Off Cut-Off Under Freedom Fighter Dependent Category Ex-Servicemen Cut-OffFemale Candidates Cut-Off
General (Unreserved)24,10224,102225.7592693.44588114.44987212.11992
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)6,0246,024209.26396193.20711
Other Backward Classes (OBC)16,26416,264216.5860780.32114200.95709
Scheduled Caste (SC)12,65012,650196.17614180.09816
Scheduled Tribe (ST)1,2041,204170.0302146.62768
Total60,24460,244

The written examination was conducted in 10 shifts, due to which the normalisation process was adopted under the provisions of the relevant service rules. On this basis, 1,74,317 candidates have been invited for the next stage.

The final selection will be subject to the candidate being found successful in medical examination, educational qualification, reservation certificate, and character verification. If two or more candidates have the same marks, then preference has been given based on their preferential qualification, higher age, and the first letter of the name (according to the English alphabet) as per the tie-breaking rule.

“Complete care has been taken in releasing this selection result, yet if any technical error is found, then the board will not be responsible. Candidates are advised to check regular updates on the board's website for further process,” officials said.

TAGGED:

