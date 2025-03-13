UP Police Constable Final Result Declared, Over 60,000 Candidates Qualified; Details Here

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the final results for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023 for recruitment to 60,244 posts of Constable Civil Police. At least 48,17,441 online applications were received for the recruitment.

The board has released the cut-off marks under reservation rules and the selection process. The complete list of selected candidates is available on the official website of the board, uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can check their results by entering their registration number and date of birth.

The written examination was conducted in 67 districts of the state on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31 last year. The verification of records and the physical standard test (PST) were done from December 26, 2024, to February 7, 2025. After this, the physical efficiency test was held from 10 February 2025 to 27 February 2025.

Category Posts Candidates Selected Minimum Cut-Off Cut-Off Under Freedom Fighter Dependent Category Ex-Servicemen Cut-Off Female Candidates Cut-Off General (Unreserved) 24,102 24,102 225.75926 93.44588 114.44987 212.11992 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 6,024 6,024 209.26396 – – 193.20711 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 16,264 16,264 216.58607 – 80.32114 200.95709 Scheduled Caste (SC) 12,650 12,650 196.17614 – – 180.09816 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 1,204 1,204 170.0302 – – 146.62768 Total 60,244 60,244 – – – –

The written examination was conducted in 10 shifts, due to which the normalisation process was adopted under the provisions of the relevant service rules. On this basis, 1,74,317 candidates have been invited for the next stage.

The final selection will be subject to the candidate being found successful in medical examination, educational qualification, reservation certificate, and character verification. If two or more candidates have the same marks, then preference has been given based on their preferential qualification, higher age, and the first letter of the name (according to the English alphabet) as per the tie-breaking rule.

“Complete care has been taken in releasing this selection result, yet if any technical error is found, then the board will not be responsible. Candidates are advised to check regular updates on the board's website for further process,” officials said.