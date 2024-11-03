ETV Bharat / bharat

UP: Army Soldier's Family Says He Was Martyred Fighting Terrorists In Kashmir On Saturday

The family of Lance Naik Vivek Deshwal say they got a phone call from the Army informing them about his death in a militant attack.

UP: Army Soldier's Family Says He Was Martyred Fighting Terrorists In Kashmir On Saturday
(Left) Martyred Lance Naik Vivek Deshwal (Right) Deceased's family (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Muzaffarnagar: A family in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday said that one of its members serving as an Army soldier was martyred while fighting terrorists in Kashmir on Saturday.

The family of Lance Naik Vivek Deshwal, a resident of Shahjuddi village of Shahpur police station in Muzaffarnagar, said they got a phone call from the Army on Saturday evening informing them about his death in a militant attack in Srinagar.

The deceased soldier's uncle Narendra Deshwal told ETV Bharat that at around 10 pm on Saturday, Army officers informed him about his nephew's martyrdom. "At that time, we were waiting for his call because he had said that he would call at the time of Govardhan Puja. But instead, we got a call informing us that he had achieved martyrdom," he said.

The family was informed that Vivek died after being hit by six bullets late on Saturday night. Deshwal said he was informed that Vivek's body would reach Delhi airport at 4 pm on Sunday, after which it would be taken to his ancestral village. The soldier's uncle said upon hearing the news, the entire family went into shock so much so that Vivek's wife fell unconscious.

Vivek, he said, was recruited in the Army in 2015 and for the last six years, he was posted as Lance Naik in the Indian Army 28 AAD in Jammu and Kashmir. The martyred soldier's immediate family includes his father, wife and two children -- a five-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter. His mother had passed away in April this year due to illness.

According to family members, Vivek took part in Puja with family on Diwali through video call. At that time, he had informed them that he would call at night on Govardhan Puja.

