UP: Massive Encroachment Removal Campaign Carried Out; Action Taken Against Illegal Religious Structures

Lucknow: In a major crackdown against illegal encroachments and unrecognised religious institutions in the districts bordering Nepal in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has initiated a special drive to remove encroachments in these areas.

Officials said that a campaign was conducted between 25 and 27 April, where people were identified, who had illegally occupied the valuable land of the border for a long time.

The Yogi Adityanath government clarified that any kind of illegal encroachment, illegal operation of religious or educational institutions within 10 km radius of the Nepal border will not be permitted.

According to the Yogi government, 227 cases of illegal encroachment on government land were identified in the 10 km area of the India-Nepal international border under Nanpara tehsil of Bahraich. Of these, 63 encroachments were already removed and 26 more encroachments were removed between 25 and 27 April from a total of 89 illegal occupants.

Whereas in Shravasti, 17 madrasas were operating without recognition. "Seven madrasas were operational in Tehsil Jamunha and 10 madrasas in Tehsil Bhinga were closed due to lack of valid documents. Apart from this, action continues under Section 67 of the Revenue Code in 119 cases of temporary and permanent illegal occupation in the area up to 15 kilometers adjacent to the India-Nepal border," said Shravasti District Magistrate, Ajay Kumar Dwivedi.

Meanwhile authorities reported unauthorised construction of mosque and madrasa at five places, 10 kilometers inside the Nepal border in Naugarh tehsil and six illegal encroachments in Shohratgarh tehsil of Siddharthnagar district. Additionally, illegal encroachments have been found in Farenda, Nautanwa, and Nichlaul tehsils of Maharajganj. Eviction and demolition actions are underway, with one case currently pending in court, officials said.

Furthermore, reports of illegal encroachments on government land have also been confirmed from Balrampur and Lakhimpur Kheri, the two districts sharing their borders with Nepal. It is understood that the administration has been directed to remove identified encroachments promptly and ensure continuous monitoring.