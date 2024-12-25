ETV Bharat / bharat

UP Man Tries To Immolate Self Near Parliament

The security personnel deployed near Parliament rushed the man identified as Jitendra, a resident of Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh, to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Members of the forensic team of Delhi Police Crime Branch conduct investigation at the spot (PTI)
New Delhi: A tricentenarian man tried to immolate himself near the new Parliament building on Wednesday afternoon, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said. A call regarding the incident near the Railway Bhawan opposite the Parliament building was received at around 3.35 pm and a fire tender was immediately pressed into service, the official added.

The security personnel deployed near Parliament rushed the man identified as Jitendra, a resident of Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh, to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

"Today a man named Jitendra, a resident of Baghpat in UP, tried to commit suicide at Rail Bhawan roundabout. The police constables along with some civilians immediately extinguished the fire. Investigation so far has revealed that he is in trouble due to some case registered against him in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. No suicide note has been found as of now. He has been sent to the hospital. Further investigation is underway," DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he took the extreme step due to a dispute with some individuals back home in Bagpat. Jitendra arrived in Delhi on a train on Wednesday morning. His half-burnt backpack and some other belongings were seized from the spot.

A police officer said Jitendra's family members had been contacted and further investigations were on.

