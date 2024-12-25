ETV Bharat / bharat

UP Man Tries To Immolate Self Near Parliament

New Delhi: A tricentenarian man tried to immolate himself near the new Parliament building on Wednesday afternoon, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said. A call regarding the incident near the Railway Bhawan opposite the Parliament building was received at around 3.35 pm and a fire tender was immediately pressed into service, the official added.

The security personnel deployed near Parliament rushed the man identified as Jitendra, a resident of Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh, to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

"Today a man named Jitendra, a resident of Baghpat in UP, tried to commit suicide at Rail Bhawan roundabout. The police constables along with some civilians immediately extinguished the fire. Investigation so far has revealed that he is in trouble due to some case registered against him in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. No suicide note has been found as of now. He has been sent to the hospital. Further investigation is underway," DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla said.