UP Man Dies after Wife Poisons His Karwa Chauth Dinner, Accused Detained

A man's family members filed a police complaint accusing his wife of poisoning his food leading to his death in Uttar Pradesh's Kada Dham area.

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Kaushambi: A woman has been taken into custody by the police here for allegedly killing her husband by poisoning his food, officials said on Monday.

Sirathu Circle Officer Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said Shailesh (32), a resident of Ismailpur village in the Kada Dham area, suddenly fell ill on Sunday night after having dinner prepared on the occasion of the Karwa Chauth festival. He was admitted to the local community health centre where he died during treatment, the officer said.

Shailesh's family filed a complaint accusing his wife Savita (30) of poisoning his food, Vishwakarma said. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Savita under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 123 (poisoning) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the CO said.

The accused woman has been taken into custody and is being questioned, he added.

TAGGED:

