UP Jails Organise Maha Kumbh Bath For Prisoners With Holy Sangam Water

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: “This initiative will foster spiritual consciousness and bring mental peace to the prisoners,” said DIG Jail Subhash Chandra Shakya, as inmates in Uttar Pradesh jails took part in a unique Maha Kumbh ritual. Prisoners in Ghaziabad and Noida district jails were allowed to bathe with sacred water brought from Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj, as part of an initiative aimed at their mental and spiritual upliftment.

Speaking on the occasion, Jail Superintendent Sitaram Sharma added, “The prisoners participated with devotion, singing bhajans and chanting ‘Jai Ganga Maiya,’ ‘Har Har Mahadev,’ and ‘Triveni Sangam Namami Gange.’”

A large number of inmates took part in the sacred bath, with all arrangements made by the jail administration. The holy Ganga water was poured into a Kumbh Kalash, crafted by the prisoners, and a ritual was conducted before they immersed themselves in the spiritual experience.

At Luxor Jail in Gautam Budh Nagar, Superintendent Brijesh Singh stated that on the instructions of the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Jail Minister Dara Singh Chauhan, prisoners were given a ritual bath with the holy water brought from the Maha Kumbh. “With full rituals, the water was poured into a Kalash, followed by a mantra-chanting ceremony and a grand Kalash Yatra inside the jail,” he said.