UP Homoeopathic College Director Suspended For Irregularities In Transfer Postings

Verma took charge of the hospital eight months ago. However, during his tenure, serious allegations of irregularities in postings and transfers were levelled against him.

Professor Arvind Verma.
Professor Arvind Verma.
Published : July 17, 2025 at 1:38 PM IST

Lucknow: Professor Arvind Verma, the Director of Government Homoeopathic College and Hospital, has been suspended by Uttar Pradesh Ayush Minister Dr Dayashankar Mishra for irregularities in transfer posting. Verma was also associated with the Ghazipur Government Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital.

Verma took charge of the hospital eight months ago. However, during his tenure, serious allegations of irregularities in postings and transfers were levelled against him.

After the matter came to the attention of the minister, he met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to inform the latter about the matter in detail and discuss it.

Uttar Pradesh Ayush Minister Dr Dayashankar Mishra.
Uttar Pradesh Ayush Minister Dr Dayashankar Mishra.

Following the meeting, Mishra cancelled all transfer orders issued by Verma and set up a team to investigate the matter thoroughly. In the investigation, Professor Verma was found guilty and was suspended under the Zero-Tolerance Policy against crime adopted by the state a few years ago. The department will soon get a new director.

Under the Zero-Tolerance Policy, the state saw 14,973 police encounters, resulting in the arrest of 30,694 criminals, injuries to 9,467 others and the killing of 239 criminals in the last eight years. The latest action includes the recent encounter in Muzaffarnagar, part of an extensive campaign against listed mafias and notorious offenders across the state.

