ETV Bharat / bharat

UP Govt Transfers 14 IPS Officers Including Seven SPs

Lucknow: In a major administrative rejig, about 14 IPS officers, inclusive of seven Superintendents of Police (SP), were transferred by the Yogi Adityanath-headed Uttar Pradesh government on Monday.

In the latest order, Varanasi IG Mohit Gupta has been appointed the home secretary, Sharanpur DGP Ajay Kumar Shahni has been appointed DIG of Bareilly, and Prayagraj DIG Vaibhav Krishna has been made Varanasi IG.

Similarly, Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Singh has been appointed the Saharanpur IG, Ayodhya SSP Rajkaran Nayyar has been deputed as Gorakhpur SSP, replacing Dr Gourav Grover, who has been appointed Ayodhya SSP. Etawah SSP Sanjay Kumar has been given the responsibility of Muazaffarpur, 35th PAC Battalion commander Anoop Kumar Singh has been appointed Fatehpur SP, Kaushambi SP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava has been made Etawah SSP and DCP Rajiv Kumar, posted in the Ghaziabad Commissionerate, has been made Kaushambi SP.