UP Govt Expands ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ And ‘No Helmet, No Entry’ Campaigns

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government is expanding the ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ campaign, ensuring that two-wheeler riders without helmets will not receive fuel at petrol pumps. Additionally, individuals without helmets will be denied entry into schools, colleges, factories, and industries. The Transport Department is actively working to implement the ‘No Helmet, No Entry’ initiative across the state.

Transport officials are personally engaging with industry associations, educational institutions, and commercial establishments, urging them to enforce helmet compliance. According to officials, the impact of this campaign is becoming visible, and helmet usage is expected to rise significantly in Delhi NCR. The Noida Industries Association has also issued a directive to industrial units, stating that employees without helmets should not be allowed entry.

The initiative is being extended to rural areas, with Transport Department officials writing to village panchayat heads in the Ghaziabad division. They have requested panchayats to pass resolutions mandating helmet use for two-wheeler riders and to encourage social pressure to ensure compliance.