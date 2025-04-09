UP: Farrukhabad Husband Gives Wife In Marriage To Her Lover

Farrukhabad: In a positive move, a youth from the Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh has got his wife married to her lover. The couple was married for two years. A video of the incident has gone viral.

Rahul, the husband, is a resident of Patiyali village under Chhariaganj Police Station of Kasganj district. He got hitched to Vaishnavi in 2023.

"Following our marriage, differences started developing between us, and Vaishnavi deserted me after a while. We are now living separately, and there is no pressure from anyone on us," he said.

"There must be some reason behind my marrying again. My first husband did not want to keep me, and I did not want to stay with him. We were married for about two years. I am getting married for the second time with the consent of my family," Vaishnavi said. Her mother, Meena, said, "They are marrying with consent."

The couple is yet to get divorced officially, and the second maarige has taken place based on an affidavit.

