UP: Farrukhabad Husband Gives Wife In Marriage To Her Lover

Rahul, the husband, is a resident of Patiyali village under Chhariaganj Police Station of Kasganj district in UP. He got hitched to Vaishnavi in 2023.

The wife her lover at their wedding. (ETV Bharat)
Published : April 9, 2025 at 3:19 PM IST

Farrukhabad: In a positive move, a youth from the Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh has got his wife married to her lover. The couple was married for two years. A video of the incident has gone viral.

Rahul, the husband, is a resident of Patiyali village under Chhariaganj Police Station of Kasganj district. He got hitched to Vaishnavi in 2023.

"Following our marriage, differences started developing between us, and Vaishnavi deserted me after a while. We are now living separately, and there is no pressure from anyone on us," he said.

"There must be some reason behind my marrying again. My first husband did not want to keep me, and I did not want to stay with him. We were married for about two years. I am getting married for the second time with the consent of my family," Vaishnavi said. Her mother, Meena, said, "They are marrying with consent."

The couple is yet to get divorced officially, and the second maarige has taken place based on an affidavit.

On March 3, a woman in connivance with her lover killed the husband in Meerut. Muskan, the woman, had laced the dinner meant for her husband, Saurabh, with intoxicants, due to which he fell unconscious. During that time, Muskan and Sahil, her lover, stabbed Saurabh to death, cut the body into pieces, kept them in a drum and sealed it with cement. The duo was arrested on March 18.

