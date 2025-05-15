UP Farmer's Son Elected Mayor in UK

Mirzapur: Rajkumar Mishra, an engineer and son of a farmer from the Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh, has been elected the mayor of Wellingborough in London. The Labour Party candidate took the oath on Tuesday.

As soon as the family got this information, congratulatory messages started pouring in, as he is the first person from Mirzapur to hold this prestigious post. After taking the oath, Mishra himself released a video sharing the information.

Son of farmer Munna Lal Mishra of Bhatevra village of Sadar tehsil, Mishra went to London to pursue MTech in Computer Science after completing the BTech in Chandigarh five years ago. After his master's, he started working in London.

During this time, he came to Mirzapur and got married to Abhishekta Mishra, from Pratapgarh, also an engineer. Over time, he acquired the citizenship of the UK, and joined the Labour Party two months ago and contested the election for the councillor.

Mishra is sixth among nine brothers and a sister. His elder brothers, Kishore Kumar Mishra and Sunil Kumar Mishra, are advocates. Other brothers, Ramesh Kumar Mishra is the principal of the school, Vipin Kumar Mishra is a master trainer of natural farming, Shivji Mishra is a teacher, Pawan Kumar Mishra is a farmer, Sarvesh Kumar Mishra is a doctor, and Akash Kumar Mishra is an MBBS student. His sister, Anita Kumar Mishra, is married and lives in Mumbai.

Rajkumar Mishra's family in Mirzapur. (ETV Bharat)

His father said he got the information over the phone. "My son talks to his mother every day. I never knew he would become the mayor. Today, I am very happy that he has won the mayoral election. I would ask him to develop the place so that the public remembers him for his work," he added.

Ramesh and Sushil have also congratulated Rajkumar, saying, "It's a proud moment for the family that our brother has become the mayor in London. All this has been possible because of our father, who has raised and educated us."