UP Elderly Man's Struggle To Prove He's Alive After Being Declared Dead In Govt Records

Firozabad: In a situation similar to the plot of actor Pankaj Tripathi's film Kaagaz, an elderly man in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, is facing the bureaucratic challenge of proving he is alive after his name was mistakenly removed from the ration card and listed as dead. The incident came to light at Bojhiya Laxmi Nagar village, located in the Shikohabad area of Firozabad district.

The elderly man was identified as Lajjaram and he was stunned when he visited the local ration dealer only to be told that his name had been struck off the list due to someone declaring him dead in official records. Despite being alive and living with his wife in the village, Lajjaram has been unable to access government rations or any other benefits.

When Lajjaram sought clarification, the ration dealer, Rahul, confirmed the error and directed him to the supply department. He then approached the Shikohabad tehsil where he appealed to the supply inspector to restore his name on the ration card and prove his existence in the official records.

Lajjaram believes that this mistake occurred due to negligence by the dealer and tehsil employees, and it is now preventing him from receiving vital government services. In an effort to bring attention to the issue, Lajjaram shared a video on social media, asking the authorities to rectify the mistake and restore his status as alive in the official documents.

The matter has now been brought to the notice of the SDM of Shikohabad, Ankit Verma, who confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the source of the negligence. He assured that action would be taken against those responsible for the error.



Firozabad: The story of actor Pankaj Tripathi's film Kaagaz is now being seen in real life as well. According to the story, a person from the village who is alive is shown as dead in government papers and his relatives take his land in their name. Then how he proves himself to be alive, his struggle is shown in the film Kaagaz. A similar story is also being seen in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Here an elderly man is making rounds to the officials to prove himself alive. The name of the elderly man has been removed from the ration card by showing him dead. Since then he is not able to get the benefit of government ration and other facilities.

The matter is of village Bojhiya Laxmi Nagar in the Shikohabad area of ​​​​Firozabad district. When the elderly Lajjaram, who lives here, reached to get a ration, he was shocked to hear what the dealer told him. Ration dealer Rahul told the elderly that his name had been removed from the ration card because someone had filed a complaint in the supply department by declaring him dead. Whereas the elderly is alive and lives in the village with his wife.

When the elderly Lajjaram told this to the villagers, this matter came into the headlines. Lajjaram also sought help from the dealer. Also, after reaching Shikohabad tehsil, he requested the supply inspector to show him alive and get his ration. Lajjaram says that he has been shown dead due to the negligence of the dealer and tehsil employees. If he remains dead on paper, then how will he be able to get the benefits of other schemes and facilities?

Lajjaram has shared the information about this entire matter by making a video viral on social media. Also, he has requested the officials to make him alive again on paper, so that he can again take advantage of ration and other facilities. In this regard, SDM Shikohabad Ankit Verma says that the matter has come to the notice. The case is being investigated to find out at what level the negligence occurred. Action will be taken against the guilty.