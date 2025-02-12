ETV Bharat / bharat

UP Court Summons Rahul Gandhi On March 24 Over Remarks Against Army

Lucknow: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by a court here over his alleged defamatory remarks against the army in December 2022 during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Alok Verma fixed March 24 as the date for the next hearing in the case. Gandhi will have to be present in the court.

Earlier, on behalf of Uday Shankar Srivastava, former director of Border Roads Organisation -- a rank equivalent to that of a colonel in the army -- lawyer Vivek Tiwari had filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi.