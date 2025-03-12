UP Court Acquits Four Naxalites After 20 Years In Jail

Chandauli: The Additional District and Session Judge Court acquitted four Naxalites after seeing 20 years in jail. While one accused will be released, the other three will have to stay back for the hearing of other cases pending against them.

Cases of robbery, attempt to murder, obstructing a public servant on duty, and illegal occupation of public properties. registered at the Naugarh Police Station, were heard by the session judge. Rakesh Ratna Tiwari argued before the court on behalf of the defense.

On November 18, 2004, 40 to 50 armed Naxalites indiscriminately fired in Rejri, and a case was registered where it was alleged that forest staff Anjani Kumar Mishra, Rajendra Prasad, Ramcharitra Singh, Santosh Pandey, Rajaram Ropwani and Prahari Munni Lal were frightened by the firing and hid in their homes. A guard sustained injuries in the fire, and four rifles along with cartridges were looted.

The Naxalites surrounded the house of range officer Ramnaresh Nigam, who was also injured in the firing. Two of his home guards — Kedar Singh and Nehru Ram — died in the bombing of the guard room. The forest inspector and the commander of forest guards suffered injuries. About 19 people were named in the FIR.

During the trial, 14 accused were acquitted in 2021 and orders were given for their release. Due to the involvement of five other named accused in other cases, these cases were transferred to the court of judge Paritosh Shrestha.

The accused, Munna Vishwakarma and Ramsajivan Kushwaha, were acquitted of the charges under Sections 396, 307, 333, and 412 of IPC and Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and Section 3/4 PP Act. The court also acquitted accused Lalbrat Kol alias Kamal Ji alias Rajguru Ji and Harishankar alias Babbal Kol alias Ajit, while another accused, Sanjay Kol, died as an undertrial.