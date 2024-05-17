UP CM's 'Bulldozer' Against Reservation for Dalits, Backwards: Congress Hits Back at PM

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "learn from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath where to run bulldozers" remark and claimed that the CM's "bulldozer" is against reservation for Dalits, tribals and backward classes. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited an article on Adityanath's website to claim that it reflected the RSS's anti-reservation mindset.

In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "The outgoing Prime Minister today said that the INDIA Janbandhan should learn from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath where to run the 'bulldozer'. See how Yogi's 'bulldozer' is against the reservation system for Dalits, tribals, and backward classes!" "The Prime Minister should clearly say that he is supporting Yogi because of his views on reservation. This is the secret behind his slogan of '400 paar'. He wants to do this so that with a majority of 400 seats in the Parliament, he can amend Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution and snatch the right of reservation from Dalits, tribals and backward classes," Ramesh alleged.

The Congress leader claimed that the BJP wanted to carry out the decades-old conspiracy of the RSS to end Ambedkar's Constitution and draft a new Constitution based on 'Manuwadi thinking'. In a video, Ramesh demonstrated where the stated article was on the UP CM's website and said it might not be available for long. He cited portions of the article which he said reflected an anti-reservation mindset.

Modi on Friday claimed that the Congress and Samajwadi Party will run a bulldozer over the Ram temple if elected to power, and asked them to take "tuition" from Adityanath on "where to run bulldozers". Addressing a rally in Barabanki, he also said the INDIA bloc is in the fray to create "instability" and is collapsing like a pack of cards as the polls progress.