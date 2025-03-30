ETV Bharat / bharat

UP: Case Lodged For Doctored Video Showing Murder Accused With Police Officer

Police said the objectionable video was posted on the Instagram of a person named Priyanshu to tarnish the image of the police station in charge.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 30, 2025, 7:02 PM IST

Updated : Mar 30, 2025, 7:28 PM IST

Meerut: A doctored video showing Sahil Shukla and Muskaan, accused of murdering Saurabh and currently lodged in Meerut Jail, with the in-charge of Brahmpuri Police Station of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral, for which a case has been registered and police are in the hunt for the person who uploaded it on social media platforms. The video has been created with the help of artificial intelligence.

In a report filed by Senior Sub-Inspector Karmveer Singh of Brahmpuri PS, it has been mentioned that the objectionable video was posted on Instagram with the details of a person, Priyanshu, to tarnish the image of the police station in charge. Apart from this, many videos related to Sahil and Muskaan have been posted from the same account.

It is believed that someone has created a fake Instagram account to post these videos. An objectionable video from another Facebook account has also gone viral, misleading people. "A case has been filed under the IT Act based on the Instagram account. The accused is being searched and will be arrested soon," ASP Antariq Jain said.

It's worth mentioning that BJP MP Arun Govil had presented copies of Ramayana to Sahil and Muskaan in jail, saying they would read it during Navratri which started from Sunday. "Copies of the Ramayana have been given to the prisoners as per their free will. I have not spoken with Muskaan and Sahil inside the jail, but both of them have voluntarily accepted the Ramayana. Muskaan was also emotional about Ramayana," Govil said.

The MP is conducting a door-to-door Ramayana campaign and has distributed copies of the Ramayana to 1,500 inmates. "Muskaan and Sahil have voluntarily accepted the copies of Ramayana which have been distributed to other prisoners by the MP. Muskaan and Sahil's condition is improving now," Dr Viresh Raj Sharma, senior jail superintendent, said.

Last Updated : Mar 30, 2025, 7:28 PM IST

TAGGED:

