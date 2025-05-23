ETV Bharat / bharat

UP ATS Arrests 2 For Suspected Espionage, Links With Pakistan

Lucknow: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Uttar Pradesh has arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in illegal visa facilitation, sharing sensitive national security information, and promoting extremist ideologies with suspected links with Pakistan, officials said Friday.

In the first case, the ATS arrested Mohd Haroon (45), a scrap dealer from Delhi's Seelampur, from Noida on Thursday, an official statement read. Haroon was reportedly collaborating with Muzammal Hussain, an employee in the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, to illegally secure Pakistani visas in exchange for money, while also allegedly transmitting sensitive information deemed harmful to India's national interest.

"Haroon was reportedly in regular contact with Muzammal Hussain. Investigation suggests that Haroon's familial connections in Pakistan facilitated their initial interaction during his visits to the country and the high commission," the statement said.

Haroon allegedly worked with Hussain to collect money from multiple individuals under the pretence of arranging Pakistani visas. These funds were then deposited into various bank accounts, the statement said. In return, Haroon reportedly received a commission and delivered cash to specified individuals or locations on Hussain's behalf.

Despite knowing Hussain's diplomatic status and Pakistani nationality, Haroon "continued to share crucial information concerning India's internal security", the ATS revealed, adding that the information was allegedly used by Hussain in his efforts to "destabilise" India.