UP Assembly Monsoon Session From August 11; Six Ordinances To Be Tabled

Lucknow: The Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held from August 11, as Speaker Satish Mahana has provisionally approved the date-wise program. In the session, six ordinances are expected to be tabled in the House. August 15 and August 16 will be holidays on the occasion of Independence Day and Krishna Janmashtami, respectively.

The session will start with formal work like the presentation of ordinances, notifications, rules and bills. Legislative work will be taken up from August 12 to 14, with discussion on new bills. Various development schemes and policies are also likely to be discussed in the session.

According to Rule 14 of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Procedure and Conduct of Business Rules, 2023, there shall be at least three sessions of the assembly every year.

After the Budget Session, six ordinances have been issued, which will be tabled before the House for consideration. The Uttar Pradesh Shri Banke Bihari Temple Trust Ordinance, 2025, is related to the establishment of a trust for the management and preservation of the famous Banke Bihari temple of Vrindavan.

The Uttar Pradesh Repeal Ordinance, 2025, will facilitate the repeal of old and irrelevant laws. Among them, the Uttar Pradesh State Public Service Commission (Regulation of Procedure) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, is an amendment to increase transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process of the UP Public Service Commission.

The Uttar Pradesh Private University (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, and the Second Amendment Ordinance, 2025, were promulgated to regulate and ensure the quality of private universities. The Uttar Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, is aimed at improving GST rules.