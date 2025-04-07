ETV Bharat / bharat

UP: Amroha Woman Converts To Hinduism To Marry Lover Nine Years Younger Than Her

Amroha: A muslim woman converted to Hinduism to marry her 17-year-old lover in Amroha under the Saidanwali Police Station of the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. A case has been registered and the matter is under investigation.

Police said the 26-year-old woman, Shivani, got married in Aligarh eight years ago and has three daughters. The husband was injured following a road accident. Following which she was married to another person from Saidangali but it didn't last long. Then she fell in love with a Class 12 student, Shivaji, from a different community of the same locality. The duo started talking and meeting at different places. Their bond grew so strong that the woman divorced her husband. After their affair came to be known, and people from both communities held a meeting over it three days ago, where the decision went in favour of her. The community members said as she had already divorced her husband and refused to claim her children, there was no hindrance to her marrying the person of her choice.

Following the decision, she embraced Hinduism to be with Shivaji, who is nine years younger. "I am studying in Class 12. We were talking to each other for a long time. Now we have got married. We have no problem, and no one else should have any," Shivaji said.