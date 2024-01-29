CM Yogi urged to grant euthanasia for accident victim: Agra family blames BJP leader for injustice

CM Yogi urged to grant euthanasia for accident victim

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) : A family here has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for granting euthanasia to an accident victim, who has been bedridden for the last 14 months. The family invested all their savings and took loans for the treatment, but there was no improvement in the victim's condition. At the same time, the police also could not try to solve the accident case in favour of the victim due to political pressure, sources said.

Now, a letter has been sent to the CM seeking euthanasia to the victim who was identified as Sonu Chauhan. He has been paralysed for the last 14 months. His mother Kiran Chauhan said that her son met with the accident when he had gone to a friend's wedding fourteen months ago. While returning with friends, a speeding car hit son Sonu at Idgah intersection.

The car riders fled away from the scene leaving Sonu in an unconscious state. His friends admitted Sonu to the hospital. The doctor said that Sonu's body has become paralyzed and he has been undergoing treatment ever since. "The entire savings of the house have been spent on his treatment. The house is also mortgaged. Every day money lenders come and insult us. Sonu is married and also has a young son. Till now the family has spent more than ₹ 30 lakh on Sonu's treatment, but Sonu's condition has not improved", Sonu's mother said.

The victim's mother further said that every month around ₹1 lakh is spent on her son's treatment and now the family is not able to bear the treatment expenses any longer. She said that the relative of a BJP leader is responsible for Sonu's condition in the accident. "After the accident the police did not take action on our complaint. I have filed a case against the accused through the court, but the police were not helping. Now we have no hope of justice. The entire family has no option but to die. Due to all this, we are demanding euthanasia from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," she said.

Sonu Chauhan, who was bedridden for the last 14 months, said that a speeding car had hit him at Idgah intersection. He fell unconscious and when he regained consciousness on the hospital bed, he felt as if his body had abandoned him. Sonu's wife Neha is also very worried. She has been serving her husband for more than a year. She also wants to get justice for her husband from the police.