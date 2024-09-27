'Unwarranted And Extraneous': SC On HC Bail Direction Ordering Closure Of YouTube Channel

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Friday said the Madras High Court directive to YouTuber Felix Jerald to close down his channel, as one of the bail conditions, was “unwarranted and extraneous”. Jerald was arrested for hosting an “objectionable” interview of another YouTuber Savukku Shankar on his YouTube channel. Shankar was also arrested.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud confirmed its September 6 order granting bail to Jerald without the condition asking him to close down his YouTube channel "RedPix 24x7". The bench noted that following its earlier order Jerald has been already released on bail.

"The bail order of September 6 is hereby confirmed," said the bench, also comprising Justice Manoj Misra, after taking note of the submissions of senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the YouTuber.

The top court said that one of the bail conditions imposed by the High Court asking Jerald to close down his YouTube channel was “unwarranted and extraneous and we accordingly set aside that condition". The bench made clear that the other bail conditions will remain operational.

In a previous hearing, the apex court had issued a notice to the state government and stayed the particular direction on the closure of the channel. The apex court had asked, “You are making scurrilous allegations against the judiciary and all women IPS officers. Why do you host such interviews?".

Jerald’s lawyer had said such an interview should not have been shown and pointed out that the channel has 2.4 million subscribers and the direction for its closure is harsh.

Shankar, in the interview, had commented on judges of the Madras High Court and women police officers. Granting bail to both YouTubers, the High Court had asked Jerald to close down his channel as one of the conditions. On September 25, the top court ordered “forthwith” the release of co-accused and YouTuber Shankar who was detained just after his release under the Tamil Nadu Goondas Act.