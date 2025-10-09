ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Months After Pakistan Shelling, ‘Unusual’ Troop Movement Sparks Fresh Panic In Poonch Town

A man stands inside a house damaged after cross border shelling by Pakistan, during the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, at Behra village of Mendhar sector, in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on May 10, 2025. ( File/PTI )

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team Published : October 9, 2025 at 7:19 PM IST 2 Min Read

By Amir Tantray Jammu: Five months after Pakistani shelling left Poonch devastated and claimed several lives, an unusual movement of troops in the border town of Jammu and Kashmir triggered fresh panic among residents, reviving memories of that terrifying day. For the past few days, people of Poonch district, especially the town, were gripped in fear and panic after coming across the unusual movement of troops along ammunition, which brought back the memory of May when India had launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ by targeting terror camps, and the Pakistani Army resorted to shelling civilian areas. “There was a panic all around, as it felt like something was going to happen between the two countries, like what happened in May. Many people who stay in Poonch town and come here from outside have left for their homes, fearing that if anything like shelling starts again, they may have to face death and destruction,” said Adil Pathan, maternal uncle of Zain and Zoya, twins who were killed in Pakistani shelling on the morning of May 7 in Poonch town. “I am also leaving for home in Surankote along with the children and will return only once panic diffuses,” he said.