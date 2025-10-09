Five Months After Pakistan Shelling, ‘Unusual’ Troop Movement Sparks Fresh Panic In Poonch Town
After residents feared renewed hostilities following troop movements, the district administration intervened to restore calm and confidence.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 9, 2025 at 7:19 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: Five months after Pakistani shelling left Poonch devastated and claimed several lives, an unusual movement of troops in the border town of Jammu and Kashmir triggered fresh panic among residents, reviving memories of that terrifying day.
For the past few days, people of Poonch district, especially the town, were gripped in fear and panic after coming across the unusual movement of troops along ammunition, which brought back the memory of May when India had launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ by targeting terror camps, and the Pakistani Army resorted to shelling civilian areas.
“There was a panic all around, as it felt like something was going to happen between the two countries, like what happened in May. Many people who stay in Poonch town and come here from outside have left for their homes, fearing that if anything like shelling starts again, they may have to face death and destruction,” said Adil Pathan, maternal uncle of Zain and Zoya, twins who were killed in Pakistani shelling on the morning of May 7 in Poonch town. “I am also leaving for home in Surankote along with the children and will return only once panic diffuses,” he said.
Pathan told ETV Bharat that their wounds were still fresh and they can’t forget their children anytime. “They are in our thoughts day and night, and our family can’t afford any further loss if tension between the two countries increases again,” he said.
Even the residents of Poonch felt panic but believed that the timely intervention of the district administration brought back confidence among the people.
Tanvir Dar, a resident of Poonch town, told ETV Bharat that any untoward incident or extraordinary movement brings back the memory of those days when Poonch was devastated by the shelling from across the Line of Control. “Schools, homes, religious places and business establishments–everything was damaged in that shelling, and with the support of the government and efforts of the locals, people have managed to erase the visible marks of the shelling. But in our minds and thoughts, it is still fresh, and recently, when some movement was observed, Poonch town reacted and reached out to the district administration, enquiring as to what was happening,” he said.
However, the timely intervention of Deputy Commissioner Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma helped people to regain confidence and peace, and things became normal, Dar said.
When contacted, DC Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma said that there was nothing extraordinary about the movement. “I personally conveyed the same to the people of Poonch, and if there was any panic, it was defused yesterday only,” he said.
