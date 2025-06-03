ETV Bharat / bharat

Unseasonal Snowfall Delights Pilgrims At Kedarnath And Other Dhams

While cities face intense heat, high-altitude areas like Kedarnath, Tungnath, and Madmaheshwar in Rudraprayag district witness snowfall, delighting devotees visiting the Himalayan Dhams.

Devotees visit Kedarnath Dham as snow covers the hills of Kedarpuri, with rain shelters provided for those waiting in long queues. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 3, 2025 at 5:20 PM IST

1 Min Read

Rudraprayag: Kedarnath Dham witnessed a spectacular snowfall following heavy rainfall in the morning. The hills of Kedarpuri are now blanketed in snow. Despite the weather, devotees are visiting Baba Kedar amid rain and snowfall. Those standing in long queues are being provided with rain shelters.

While urban areas reel under severe heat in June, the hilly districts are experiencing snowfall along with rain in the high-altitude regions. Snowfall has been reported in Baba Kedarnath, the third Kedar Tungnath, and Madmaheshwar Dham, located in the Himalayan region of Rudraprayag district. Devotees visiting the Dhams are enjoying the unexpected snowfall.

The snowfall at the beginning of June has brought smiles to the faces of devotees in Kedarnath Dham. Devotees reaching for the Chardham Yatra are enjoying the June holidays. So far, more than seven and a half lakh devotees have visited Baba Kedar in Kedarnath Dham. The administration has arranged bonfires for the devotees, while every possible help is being provided to the pilgrims at the Yatra halts as well.

Senior priest Umesh Chandra Posti said that snowfall at the beginning of June is providing relief from the heat. It has been snowing in the Dham since morning. The hills of Kedarpuri have been covered in a blanket of snow. Devotees are flocking to the Kedarnath Dham.

The pilgrims are being served by the district administration, Kedar Sabha and Badri-Kedar Temple Committee. Bonfires have been arranged for the devotees. He said that teams of the district administration are deployed to help the devotees on the Yatra route.

