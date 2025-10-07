ETV Bharat / bharat

Unseasonal Rains And Landslides: Expert Decodes India’s Unusual October Weather

New Delhi: As heavy rains led to landslides in Darjeeling, moderate rains drenched Delhi-NCR in early October, and fresh snow covered parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

A close look at the Indian weather map this week presents a picture in contrasts. While meteorologists track possibly one of the wettest Octobers in recent memory, climate experts suggest that this irregularity is a reflection of a deeper, structural change in weather dynamics on the sub-continent as well as a warning of the effects of human activity in amplifying the fury of nature.

The immediate cause of such irregular October rainfall in India is attributed to weather systems referred to as western disturbances. Western disturbances are systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and affect the weather patterns in an eastward direction, bringing moisture and instability to north India.

Vishwas Chitale, Fellow at the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW), said, "Even while the southwest monsoon withdraws, Northwest India continues to see significant weather activity as a result of a strong western disturbance. In the first week of October, Punjab recorded about 415 per cent excess rainfall, Himachal Pradesh about 248 per cent, and Haryana, Delhi NCR, and Uttarakhand also experienced unusually heavy rainfall and hailstorms. On October 6, several states, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab, experienced isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall."

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall intensity is likely to ease after October 7, but the overall month could still end with above-normal rainfall, around 115 per cent of the long-period average.

A CEEW study found that more than half of India’s tehsils have seen an increase in October rainfall in the past decade (2011–2022) compared to the 1982–2011 average. The pattern, Chitale said, is “likely linked to the delayed withdrawal of the southwest monsoon,” a shift that could have serious consequences for farmers.

“October coincides with the harvesting season for many rainfed kharif crops,” he noted. “Unseasonal rain during this period can cause significant crop losses," he continued.

Darjeeling’s deluge: A disaster foretold

Nowhere is the impact of this “new October” more devastating than in Darjeeling, where a violent downpour on October 3 unleashed landslides that killed several people and cut off vital routes like the Dudhia bridge. Locals describe it as the worst such event since the 1968 floods that killed more than a thousand.

Darjeeling’s beauty, long romanticised as the “Queen of Hills,” has always carried a tragic edge. The region’s records show massive landslides in 1899, 1934, 1950, and 1968, each leaving behind a trail of destruction. Former Chief Justice Leila Seth recalled the 1950 landslide in her memoir, describing “an enormous, ear-bursting, crumbling sound” as her home collapsed “like a house of cards.”

But the hills’ fragility is no longer purely natural. Environmental experts point to five major shifts that have transformed recurring hazards into full-blown catastrophes. Population explosion and unregulated construction: a “land-and-property-buying spree” over the past 30 years has burdened fragile slopes.

Changing rainfall patterns: steady monsoon drizzles (“sawnaay jhari”) have given way to sudden, violent bursts (“mushaldhare varsha”) that the soil cannot absorb.

Rivers altering course: streams increasingly invade settlements, eroding roads and homes.

Heavy infrastructure: hydroelectric projects, roads, and hotels have assaulted the region’s limited carrying capacity.

Encroachment on riverbeds: settlements on floodplains have clogged the hills’ natural drainage systems.

For Manu Singh, a Delhi-based environmentalist, these crises reflect not just erratic weather but the consequences of human choices. “Across the Indian subcontinent, we are witnessing not merely unusual weather events but the unravelling of a deeper ecological truth, that our own choices are amplifying nature’s fury,” Singh said.

“The unseasonal October rainfall in Delhi and beyond, the devastating floods in Assam and Bihar, the cloudbursts tearing through Himachal and Uttarakhand, all are signs of a climate system in distress.”

Singh emphasised that what were once rare events are now regular occurrences. “In the fragile hills of Darjeeling, landslides can no longer be called ‘natural’ when reckless construction and deforestation strip the earth of its strength. Along the coasts of Odisha and Bangladesh, millions face rising seas and intensifying cyclones, though they bear the least responsibility for this crisis. The tragedy is not only environmental but profoundly human.”

He warned that climate change is now “feeding the sky itself,” fueling storm clouds that bring sudden torrents and violent winds. “Every rainfall becomes a potential disaster,” Singh said.

Climate change and careless development