Unseasonal Rains And Landslides: Expert Decodes India’s Unusual October Weather
Experts said unusual October rains and landslides reflect growing impact of climate change, delayed monsoons, and reckless development across fragile Himalayan regions, writes Surabhi Gupta.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 5:35 PM IST
New Delhi: As heavy rains led to landslides in Darjeeling, moderate rains drenched Delhi-NCR in early October, and fresh snow covered parts of Jammu and Kashmir.
A close look at the Indian weather map this week presents a picture in contrasts. While meteorologists track possibly one of the wettest Octobers in recent memory, climate experts suggest that this irregularity is a reflection of a deeper, structural change in weather dynamics on the sub-continent as well as a warning of the effects of human activity in amplifying the fury of nature.
The immediate cause of such irregular October rainfall in India is attributed to weather systems referred to as western disturbances. Western disturbances are systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and affect the weather patterns in an eastward direction, bringing moisture and instability to north India.
Vishwas Chitale, Fellow at the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW), said, "Even while the southwest monsoon withdraws, Northwest India continues to see significant weather activity as a result of a strong western disturbance. In the first week of October, Punjab recorded about 415 per cent excess rainfall, Himachal Pradesh about 248 per cent, and Haryana, Delhi NCR, and Uttarakhand also experienced unusually heavy rainfall and hailstorms. On October 6, several states, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab, experienced isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall."
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall intensity is likely to ease after October 7, but the overall month could still end with above-normal rainfall, around 115 per cent of the long-period average.
A CEEW study found that more than half of India’s tehsils have seen an increase in October rainfall in the past decade (2011–2022) compared to the 1982–2011 average. The pattern, Chitale said, is “likely linked to the delayed withdrawal of the southwest monsoon,” a shift that could have serious consequences for farmers.
“October coincides with the harvesting season for many rainfed kharif crops,” he noted. “Unseasonal rain during this period can cause significant crop losses," he continued.
Darjeeling’s deluge: A disaster foretold
Nowhere is the impact of this “new October” more devastating than in Darjeeling, where a violent downpour on October 3 unleashed landslides that killed several people and cut off vital routes like the Dudhia bridge. Locals describe it as the worst such event since the 1968 floods that killed more than a thousand.
Darjeeling’s beauty, long romanticised as the “Queen of Hills,” has always carried a tragic edge. The region’s records show massive landslides in 1899, 1934, 1950, and 1968, each leaving behind a trail of destruction. Former Chief Justice Leila Seth recalled the 1950 landslide in her memoir, describing “an enormous, ear-bursting, crumbling sound” as her home collapsed “like a house of cards.”
But the hills’ fragility is no longer purely natural. Environmental experts point to five major shifts that have transformed recurring hazards into full-blown catastrophes. Population explosion and unregulated construction: a “land-and-property-buying spree” over the past 30 years has burdened fragile slopes.
Changing rainfall patterns: steady monsoon drizzles (“sawnaay jhari”) have given way to sudden, violent bursts (“mushaldhare varsha”) that the soil cannot absorb.
- Rivers altering course: streams increasingly invade settlements, eroding roads and homes.
- Heavy infrastructure: hydroelectric projects, roads, and hotels have assaulted the region’s limited carrying capacity.
- Encroachment on riverbeds: settlements on floodplains have clogged the hills’ natural drainage systems.
For Manu Singh, a Delhi-based environmentalist, these crises reflect not just erratic weather but the consequences of human choices. “Across the Indian subcontinent, we are witnessing not merely unusual weather events but the unravelling of a deeper ecological truth, that our own choices are amplifying nature’s fury,” Singh said.
“The unseasonal October rainfall in Delhi and beyond, the devastating floods in Assam and Bihar, the cloudbursts tearing through Himachal and Uttarakhand, all are signs of a climate system in distress.”
Singh emphasised that what were once rare events are now regular occurrences. “In the fragile hills of Darjeeling, landslides can no longer be called ‘natural’ when reckless construction and deforestation strip the earth of its strength. Along the coasts of Odisha and Bangladesh, millions face rising seas and intensifying cyclones, though they bear the least responsibility for this crisis. The tragedy is not only environmental but profoundly human.”
He warned that climate change is now “feeding the sky itself,” fueling storm clouds that bring sudden torrents and violent winds. “Every rainfall becomes a potential disaster,” Singh said.
Climate change and careless development
Environmentalists caution against treating every anomaly as direct evidence of climate change, but they agree that it is an accelerating factor, especially when compounded by unsustainable development.
Bharati Chaturvedi, founder of Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group, said, “We can blame changing weather patterns on several factors, but there’s no denying that they are shifting very rapidly, largely due to climate change, but also because of how we’ve chosen to develop our landscapes.”
She noted that the Himalayas are “geologically young and naturally fragile,” yet rapid and unplanned development has worsened their vulnerability.
“Take Sikkim, for instance. It’s an incredibly beautiful but extremely delicate ecosystem. With the surge in homestays and tourism, its carrying capacity has been overwhelmed,” Chaturvedi said. “Every place has a limit to how much population, infrastructure, and tourism it can sustain, and we’ve exceeded that in many Himalayan regions.”
The costs extend beyond the immediate loss of life and property. “Sikkim’s forests, like those in Khangchendzonga National Park, support biodiversity crucial for the pharmaceutical industry. When floods or landslides hit, not only are lives lost, but livelihoods, ecosystems, and supply chains are disrupted,” she added.
Chaturvedi also pointed to a nationwide pattern of building over floodplains, which blocks rivers from expanding naturally during floods. “When we ignore ecological limits, disasters become inevitable,” she warned.
A crisis foreseen, not unforeseen
India’s top scientific and environmental agencies have long warned of growing instability in the eastern Himalayas. The Landslide Atlas of India 2023, published by ISRO, ranks Darjeeling 35th among the country’s most landslide-exposed districts. Local NGOs such as Save the Hills have repeatedly flagged early warnings on social media.
The Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) that devastated Sikkim in 2023 was also a predicted event. The Sikkim Human Development Report (2001) had identified the risk of the Lhonak Lake breach, which ultimately destroyed a major hydroelectric project and caused damage equivalent to nearly 60 per cent of Sikkim’s GDP, with ripple effects reaching Darjeeling.
The missing urgency
Local bodies like the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration lack the funds, training, and technology to respond effectively. Even municipal services, such as solid waste management, have collapsed in many hill towns, contributing to blocked drains and exacerbated floods.
The Teesta Bazar area remains a telling example: floodwaters from the GLOF continue to block highways weekly, with little sign of permanent repair.
Why Darjeeling’s fate matters for India
Beyond its immediate humanitarian toll, Darjeeling’s instability carries strategic and economic implications. The district sits at India’s narrow “chicken’s neck” corridor, connecting the mainland to the Northeast, a region vital for national security.
The area’s economy, historically built on tea, tourism, and education, is being undermined by recurring climate disasters. Experts have called for the creation of a dedicated national institution for climate and disaster management in the Eastern Himalayas.
A proposal to convert the historic Forest Rangers College in Kurseong into a regional climate research centre has reportedly languished in the Ministry of Environment for years. As one expert argued, “Given its sensitive location, Darjeeling’s development must now be viewed through the lens of national security and survival.”
A new climate reality
India’s unusual October weather, with snow in Kashmir, deluge in the hills, and rain in the capital, is not a random blip. It is a symptom of a changing climate, delayed monsoons, and policy inertia.
The challenge, experts say, is to stop treating each event as isolated and start building resilience at scale. As Manu Singh put it poignantly, “This is not simply about rainfall statistics or infrastructure; it’s about human lives. Unless we learn to walk gently with nature, we will continue to inherit a world of loss.”
